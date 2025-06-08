Tropical Storm Cosme Forms in the Pacific While Barbara Brings Heavy Rain to Mexico

Tropical Storm Cosme is strengthening far off Mexico’s Pacific coast while Tropical Storm Barbara brings heavy rains and gusty winds to Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán and Guerrero.

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – A new player has emerged in the eastern Pacific hurricane season. This afternoon, Tropical Depression Three-E intensified into Tropical Storm Cosme. Its center sits roughly 935 kilometers southwest of Playa Pérula, Jalisco, and about 1,175 kilometers south of Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur. Cosme now carries sustained winds of 75 km/h, with gusts up to 95 km/h, moving northwest at 13 km/h.

Because of its remote location, Cosme poses no direct threat to Mexico’s coast. Meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center (NHC) expect it to continue strengthening over the next day or two. Fueled by warm sea surface temperatures, ample moisture, and only light to moderate wind shear, Cosme could reach peak winds of 110 km/h within 24 to 36 hours—strong enough to be classified as a hurricane.

By mid-week, however, Cosme will enter cooler waters and a drier air mass. That shift should sap its power, turning it into a remnant low in roughly three days and leading to full dissipation by day four of its forecast track.

Cosme’s rise comes as Tropical Storm Barbara remains active farther south. Barbara sits about 265 km south-southwest of Punta San Telmo, Michoacán, and 325 km southwest of Zihuatanejo, Guerrero. It carries sustained winds of 95 km/h and gusts up to 110 km/h, moving west-northwest at 19 km/h.

Barbara’s outer bands are already soaking parts of Mexico. Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán and Guerrero should brace for very heavy rainfall—between 50 mm and 75 mm—and sustained winds of 40 to 60 km/h, with gusts reaching 90 km/h. Coastal waters will roughen, producing 4 to 5 m waves off Colima, Michoacán and Guerrero, and 3 to 4 m waves along Jalisco’s littoral.

That combination of rain and wind raises the risk of landslides in mountain areas, swelling rivers and streams, and flooding in low-lying communities. Authorities warn that rivers could overflow their banks and that rapid runoff might strand vehicles on affected roads.

Civil Protection agencies urge residents and visitors to heed alerts from the National Meteorological Service and the National Water Commission. Stay up to date with official forecasts, secure loose outdoor items, and avoid driving through flooded areas. Those near steep terrain should remain alert to the signs of soil movement, and coastal communities must watch for sudden high waves.

Though Cosme will stay far offshore, Barbara’s impacts will be felt across western Mexico in the coming days. With two named storms active, the Pacific hurricane season has kicked off with a warning: even distant systems can produce dangerous weather. Keeping informed and taking precautionary steps remains the best defense against nature’s shifting mood.

