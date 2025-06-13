Tropical Storm Dalila Mexico Will Bring Heavy Rains to Nine States

Tropical Storm Dalila Mexico is set to form off Guerrero’s coast by June 14, unleashing heavy to very heavy rains in Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca and triggering alerts across nine states.

The National Water Commission (Conagua) has issued a tropical storm watch as the area of low pressure designated “Four-E” gains organization off the southern coast of Guerrero and is expected to become Tropical Storm Dalila by early Saturday morning. Civil protection authorities from Guerrero to Tlaxcala have been placed on alert for heavy rainfall, strong winds and elevated waves.

According to Conagua forecasts, Dalila will produce very heavy rainfall—between 75 and 150 millimeters—in the southern states of Michoacán, Guerrero and Oaxaca. Accompanying this, very strong rainfall—50 to 75 millimeters—is expected in the western states of Jalisco, Colima and Nayarit. Strong showers of 25 to 50 millimeters will extend farther inland into Guanajuato, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Mexico City and Tlaxcala.

Ahead of the storm’s arrival, coastal areas can expect significant swells. Waves of up to 4 meters are forecast along the Guerrero and Michoacán coasts, with heights of 2.5 to 3.5 meters along Jalisco, Colima and Nayarit. Inland, persistent downpours raise the risk of mudslides, swollen rivers and flooding in low-lying communities. Authorities have opened shelters, pre-positioned rescue teams and advised residents to clear drains and secure loose objects.

The Servicio Meteorológico Nacional (SMN) reports that the system has a 90% chance of tropical development within 48 hours. It is projected to strengthen as it skirts the southwest coast of Mexico before recurving northwest over cooler waters. Winds in the storm’s outer bands may gust up to 70 kilometers per hour, particularly in coastal Colima, Jalisco and Guerrero, prompting shipping advisories and restrictions on small craft.

Beyond the core impact zone, lighter rain-showers (5 to 25 millimeters) are expected in Sinaloa, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Tamaulipas and Tabasco, with isolated drizzles elsewhere in northern and eastern states. The public is urged to monitor updates from Conagua and local protection agencies, avoid unnecessary travel in flooded areas, and follow evacuation orders if issued.

Local governments from Colima to the Mexico City metropolitan area have activated their emergency operations centers. Schools and businesses in the most vulnerable municipalities are on standby for possible closures. Drivers are being warned of slick roads and reduced visibility, while the fishing community has been asked to stay ashore until the storm passes.

Residents in alert zones should have emergency kits ready, keep mobile devices charged and heed any instructions from civil protection authorities and first responders. With the June “cup of storms” under way, Dalila marks the fourth named system of the 2025 Eastern Pacific season and serves as an early reminder of the peak hurricane period still to come.