Tropical Storm Warning Issued for Cabo Corrientes as Dalila Strengthens Offshore

Cabo Corrientes is now under a tropical storm warning as Tropical Storm Dalila strengthens. Residents should prepare for heavy rain, strong winds, and hazardous surf conditions.

Residents of Cabo Corrientes woke up to more urgent storm news Saturday as NOAA upgraded the area from a tropical storm watch to a tropical storm warning, signaling that tropical-storm-force conditions are now expected within the next 36 hours.

The change in status comes as Tropical Storm Dalila gains strength off the southwestern coast of Mexico. As of 6:00 AM CST, Dalila was located near latitude 16.1 North and longitude 104.3 West, moving northwest at around 12 mph. The storm is expected to gradually turn west-northwest later today and then shift more westward tonight into Sunday, continuing to parallel the coast but remaining offshore.

Maximum sustained winds are estimated at 50 mph, with higher gusts. NOAA forecasts some additional strengthening today before Dalila encounters cooler waters, which will likely weaken the system beginning Sunday.

What This Means for Cabo Corrientes

With this morning’s upgrade to a tropical storm warning, local authorities and residents should take immediate precautions. A warning indicates that tropical-storm-force winds are expected in the area today or tonight, along with potentially dangerous surf and rain conditions.

Although the center of the storm is forecast to remain offshore, Dalila’s outer bands are vast, with tropical-storm-force winds extending up to 255 miles from the storm’s center. This makes coastal areas like Cabo Corrientes particularly vulnerable to gusty winds, high surf, and heavy rainfall despite the storm not making landfall.

Rainfall and Flood Risk

NOAA warns of rainfall totals between 3 to 6 inches, with localized amounts reaching up to 9 inches in coastal regions of Guerrero, Michoacán, and Colima—neighboring areas to Cabo Corrientes. While Cabo may not experience the heaviest rainfall, the risk of flash flooding and mudslides in mountainous terrain should not be ruled out.

The combination of rain-slicked roads, high winds, and saturated soils increases the risk of accidents and infrastructure issues, including downed power lines and temporary road closures.

Hazardous Surf and Rip Currents

Dalila is generating powerful ocean swells that are already affecting large parts of Mexico’s southwestern coastline. For beachgoers and fishermen in Cabo Corrientes, these swells will intensify surf and rip current activity, making swimming and small watercraft activity extremely dangerous.

Local officials advise staying off beaches and piers during the warning period and until conditions significantly improve.

What’s Next for Dalila

Dalila has shown signs of strengthening, with satellite imagery now revealing a well-defined storm structure. The storm’s peak intensity is forecast for later today before it moves over cooler waters, which will likely lead to a weakening trend beginning Sunday night.

While Dalila is expected to transition into a post-tropical system by Monday night—possibly sooner—it remains a short-term threat for coastal areas, including Cabo Corrientes.

Stay Informed

Residents are urged to monitor updates from local weather offices and emergency services. The current warning means that impacts are not just possible—they’re expected. Stocking up on essentials, securing outdoor items, and avoiding non-essential travel are all advisable steps.

NOAA recommends continued tracking of Tropical Storm Dalila via official channels such as hurricanes.gov, and for region-specific details, consulting Mexico’s national meteorological service.

Key Takeaways for Cabo Corrientes Residents:

Tropical storm warning in effect — conditions expected within 36 hours.

— conditions expected within 36 hours. Strong winds, heavy rainfall, and rough surf expected today through Sunday.

expected today through Sunday. Prepare now — stay indoors, avoid beaches, and follow local advisories.

Dalila may stay offshore, but its reach is wide. Cabo Corrientes residents should treat this warning seriously and stay alert through the weekend.