Campeche heritage law aims to make property owners preserve historic homes

July 14, 2025

UNESCO and APCEC are aligning Campeche’s heritage preservation laws with international standards, urging private owners to protect historic buildings, inspired by Cartagena’s model.

In a joint effort to strengthen heritage preservation in southern Mexico, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the Campeche State Cultural Heritage Authority (APCEC) are working to update Campeche’s Cultural Heritage Law. The objective: to align it with international standards that emphasize sustainable, community-based conservation—and crucially, to bring private property owners into the process.

More than 600 historic properties in Campeche’s colonial-era historic center are in various states of disrepair. Rather than relying solely on government-led intervention, APCEC aims to cultivate a shared sense of responsibility among the city’s residents and property owners. This is a significant step in shifting the perception that heritage protection is the exclusive domain of the state.

“We are going to try to carry out this socialization so that private individuals assume their responsibilities,” said Rosa Olvera Salinas, director of APCEC. “These are not state-owned buildings. They are private assets, and it’s the owners who must take on commitments.”

International inspiration: learning from Cartagena

Campeche’s approach is modeled in part on successful conservation frameworks from other cities with UNESCO World Heritage status—particularly Cartagena, Colombia. There, historic preservation is not only enforced through regulation but encouraged through social and economic incentives. Owners of heritage buildings in Cartagena are educated on the importance of their properties and offered long-term restoration plans that balance architectural integrity with practical use.

The results have been striking. Cartagena has become a global case study in sustainable heritage tourism—where colonial-era buildings are not merely restored for their beauty, but actively inhabited and used in ways that maintain the city’s historic charm.

Campeche hopes to follow suit, not by copying the model outright but by localizing its principles. According to Olvera Salinas, this involves crafting “mesas de trabajo” or workgroups, where APCEC sits down with owners to explain legal obligations, management plans, and potential benefits—avoiding a punitive stance unless absolutely necessary.

A proactive record-keeping system

As part of its renewed preservation strategy, APCEC has developed a comprehensive digital and physical archive for every historic property in the Campeche city center. Each property has a file containing photographs, property titles, architectural elevations, and a documented history of past interventions. This registry not only supports regulatory oversight but also provides owners with a detailed reference for future work.

“There are over 600 houses classified as historic, and each one has a complete file,” said Olvera Salinas. “All of them need intervention, but we want to see a future where, as in Cartagena, the owners are the ones who take the lead.”

Intervention standards: 15 to 20-year sustainability

A key part of the reform is a shift in how interventions are planned and executed. Instead of one-off cosmetic repairs that often deteriorate quickly, the new framework emphasizes durability. The goal is for interventions to last at least 15 to 20 years, reducing financial strain on owners and ensuring that heritage investments are sustainable.

This long-term approach is in line with best practices promoted by UNESCO, which argues that heritage preservation must be seen not just as a cultural duty but as an economic and environmental necessity. By preserving original materials, employing traditional techniques, and involving local craftspeople, APCEC aims to strike a balance between authenticity and practicality.

Challenges ahead

Despite the support of UNESCO and the ambition of APCEC’s reforms, the effort will require significant public engagement. In many cases, property owners lack the funds or the motivation to invest in historically accurate restorations. Others may not be aware that their property holds heritage value. That’s why APCEC is focused on awareness campaigns, education, and making technical and legal assistance more accessible.

At the same time, there’s a broader goal: turning Campeche into a model for heritage preservation in Mexico. With many historic cities in the country—such as Guanajuato, Oaxaca, and San Miguel de Allende—facing mounting pressures from gentrification, mass tourism, and real estate speculation, Campeche’s collaborative model could offer an alternative path: one where culture, architecture, and community memory are preserved without pushing out those who live among them.



Trending News on PVDN

  • baja-california-sur-tourism-growthBaja California Sur tourism growth continues despite recent violent events Baja California Sur tourism growth remains strong as nearly two million visitors arrive in early 2025, driven by safety measures and solid hotel occupancy rates. Baja California Sur has seen Baja California Sur tourism growth gather pace in the first half of 2025, drawing nearly two million visitors despite isolated reports of violence. According to…
  • cables-underground-plan-cdmxMexico City Telecommunications Law mandates companies to bury cables underground Mexico City’s new Telecommunications Law mandates burying overhead cables to improve safety, streamline connectivity, and enhance the urban image with a comprehensive cables underground plan. On Thursday, July 10, 2025, Mexico City took a decisive step to modernize its urban landscape and bolster public safety by approving a new Telecommunications and Broadcasting Law that requires…
  • ensenada airportEnsenada international airport project unveiled The Ensenada international airport project will feature a new runway, passenger terminal and commercial zone near Valle de Guadalupe, boosting regional connectivity and tourism with an investment of MXN 5,500 million for the Ensenada international airport. Ensenada will soon join Mexico’s growing network of modern aviation hubs. During the International Civil Airports Council (ACI) congress,…
  • texas floodsUS thanks Mexico for sending rescue teams to assist in Texas flood The US government publicly thanked Mexico flood rescue teams for sending firefighters and civil protection specialists to assist search and rescue efforts in Kerrville, Texas, after deadly July 4 weekend floods. The United States government on July 8, 2025, formally thanked Mexico for its swift deployment of emergency personnel to aid search and rescue operations…
  • baja california tourist taxGovernment expects 256 million pesos from Baja California Sur tourist tax The Government of Baja California Sur aims to collect up to 256 million pesos in 2025 through the new “Embrace It” foreign visitor contribution, funding infrastructure and sustainability. The Government of Baja California Sur (BCS) plans to raise as much as 256 million pesos in 2025 by expanding a fee charged to international tourists under…
  • quintana-roo-sargassum-beaches-report-july-12-2025Sargassum levels hit moderate to excessive on 68% of monitored beaches in Quintana Roo Today, July 12, 2025, 68% of monitored Quintana Roo sargassum beaches report moderate to excessive algae arrivals while 25% remain clean. See the full list of clean and affected shores and learn how authorities are tackling the influx. The annual surge of sargassum has returned to Quintana Roo’s shores, with 68% of monitored beaches reporting…
  • cancun-boosts-tourism-diversification-sargassumCancún boosts tourism diversification to counter sargassum surge Cancún tourism diversification expands beyond beaches to water parks, cultural sites, religious tours and nightlife to tackle sargassum challenges and keep visitors engaged. Cancún’s iconic beaches have long drawn sun-seeking travelers from around the world. This summer, however, an influx of sargassum seaweed threatens that draw. To keep visitor numbers strong and protect local businesses,…
  • guanajuato-free-700-workers-human-trafficking-labor-exploitationGuanajuato Authorities Free 700 Workers in Human Trafficking and Labor Exploitation Case An inter-institutional operation in Dolores Hidalgo freed 700 people from a ranch in a human trafficking and labor exploitation case and led to a narcotics probe. Dolores Hidalgo, Guanajuato - The Guanajuato Attorney General’s Office executed a landmark raid on a rural ranch in Dolores Hidalgo, freeing approximately 700 people who had been subjected to…
  • ensenada airportSan Miguel de Allende new airport plan drives regional growth Learn how the San Miguel de Allende airport plan and four other new regional airports will boost tourism, logistics, and economic development across Mexico. On July 11, 2025, Carlos Manuel Merino Campos, director of Airports and Auxiliary Services (ASA), confirmed that the agency is evaluating the construction of a new airport in San Miguel de…
  • gender-revelation-pv-disappears-profepa-investigationGender Reveal Company at Center of Puerto Vallarta Controversy Disappears Revelación de Género PV vanished from social media after environmentalists and Profepa launched an investigation into its impact on Los Arcos de Mismaloya’s. Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco — Revelación de Género PV, the operator behind the recently popular “gender reveal” boat tours at Los Arcos de Mismaloya, has abruptly vanished from social media and disconnected its…