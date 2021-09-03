United States, Mexico to restart economic talks after 4 years

The Biden administration will restart a high-level economic dialogue with Mexico after a gap of four years, with a focus on topics such as investments in Southern Mexico to tackle migration from the region and building stronger supply chains as a global chip shortage hurts automakers in both countries.
The talks, scheduled for Sept. 9, will aim to rebuild a partnership that has shifted significantly in recent years and cover other key themes such as trade facilitation. It will also focus on promoting investment in the Northern Triangle of Central America – which includes Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras – in an effort to stem migration from the region, said a senior administration official, who did not wish to be named.
President Joe Biden has pledged to adopt more humanitarian migration policies than his predecessor, Donald Trump, and focus on the root causes of migration but has faced a surge in the number of migrants arriving at the southern border. Vice President Kamala Harris, who spearheads the administration’s efforts to lower the number of people showing up at the southern border, visited Mexico and Guatemala in June.
Mexico’s relationship with the United States suffered significantly under Trump, who began his White House bid by tarring Mexican migrants as rapists and gun-runners and vowing to keep them out with a border wall.
“We have invested a lot in rebuilding that trust … and it’s something that we need to keep working on,” the official said. “It is about recognizing that we will not agree with Mexico on everything, but we are going to work to find common ground,” the official said.
The two countries share a 2,000-mile (3,200-km) border and a commercial relationship that generates more than half a trillion dollars in annual bilateral trade and supports millions of jobs in both countries.
The talks were launched by Biden in 2013, when he served as vice president under Barack Obama but were suspended under Trump.
“The objective is to start an institutional relationship on matters of security, on matters of economic cooperation … identify priorities at a cabinet level and engage in a way our governments can be responsive,” the official said.
The talks will also focus on items that are a part of Biden’s domestic ‘Build Back Better’ agenda such as revamping the automotive industry in the United States and making major investments in electric vehicles, the official said.
Other topics include discussing workforce development and boosting worker rights under a trade pact between the countries called the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement(USMCA), the administration official said.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Thursday he would send a letter to Biden urging him to make it easier for migrants who enroll in apprentice or work schemes to obtain temporary work visas of six months to the United States. The official did not comment on the issue.
The official said participants from the United States will include Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Ken Salazar, who was sworn in as the new ambassador to Mexico on Thursday.
Mexico has said its delegation will be led by Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier, along with senior finance ministry officials and the country’s ambassador to the United States, Esteban Moctezuma.
Reporting by Nandita Bose in Washington, Editing by Frank Jack Daniel and Steve Orlofsky
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Damages from Nora in Puerto Vallarta amounts to more than 200 million pesos Governor Enrique Alfaro Ramírez reported that the preliminary assessment of the damage to infrastructure left by Hurricane Nora in Puerto Vallarta amounts to $200 million pesos. He pointed out $134 million pesos will be needed just to repair bridges and roads. For La Ribera, $49 million pesos will be needed since it was completely destroyed…
- 40% of Puerto Vallarta still without water or electricity after Hurricane Nora The mayor of Puerto Vallarta, Jorge Antonio Quintero Alvarado, acknowledged that due to the damage caused by Hurricane Nora last weekend, 40 percent of the municipality faces a crisis in the supply of water and electricity, for which he asked the population to have patience. The mayor pointed out that to help overcome this situation,…
- Hurricane Nora leaves damage in Puerto Vallarta Floods in several neighborhoods, structural damage to buildings and bridges, and the disappearance of two people were the results of Hurricane Nora as it passes through Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. Authorities of the Puerto Vallarta City Council and Civil Protection were warning about the imminent overflow of the Cuale River, which occurred in the early morning…
- Governor declares State of Emergency in Puerto Vallarta due to Hurricane Nora The Governor of the State, Enrique Alfaro Ramírez, sent to the Ministry of the Interior of the Government of Mexico, the declaration of emergency and disaster for 18 municipalities of Jalisco that suffered damages and that exceed $350 million pesos, due to the damage caused by Hurricane Nora in the North Coast, South Coast, and…
- Puerto Vallarta welcomed second cruise ship of the year Carnival Panorama docked in Puerto Vallarta on Wednesday with 2,446 passengers and 1,453 crew members, becoming the second cruise to arrive this year. At the time of arrival, the International Health, Migration, Customs, and Senasica authorities were present to provide a discussion on health protocols, checking the health of passengers, and issuing the certificates and…