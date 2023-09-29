US House Halts $60M Aid to Mexico Over Fentanyl Trafficking Concerns

PUERTO VALLARTA - Yesterday, the United States House of Representatives approved an amendment to halt just over $60 million in aid projects destined for Mexico. This action is seen as a response to the perceived "lack of will" by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s government in combating fentanyl trafficking, a sentiment echoed by the Republican Party.
The decision followed a statement made by President López Obrador, asserting that fentanyl is neither produced nor consumed within Mexico. This claim was refuted by Republican Representative Alex Mooney while discussing the amendment in the House.
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.