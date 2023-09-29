US House Halts $60M Aid to Mexico Over Fentanyl Trafficking Concerns

September 29, 2023

PUERTO VALLARTA - Yesterday, the United States House of Representatives approved an amendment to halt just over $60 million in aid projects destined for Mexico. This action is seen as a response to the perceived "lack of will" by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s government in combating fentanyl trafficking, a sentiment echoed by the Republican Party.

The decision followed a statement made by President López Obrador, asserting that fentanyl is neither produced nor consumed within Mexico. This claim was refuted by Republican Representative Alex Mooney while discussing the amendment in the House.

