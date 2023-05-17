US Residents Contract Fungal Meningitis Post-Procedure in Mexico: CDC Urges Caution

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has announced a travel warning following reports of suspected fungal meningitis infections in U.S. residents who underwent medical or surgical procedures in Mexico.

These infections occurred post-procedure in Matamoros, a city along the Texas border, resulting in severe illness and even fatalities, according to the agency. The Level 2 advisory encourages travelers to exercise increased caution.

On Tuesday, the Texas Department of State Health Services released a similar alert, stating that their investigation had uncovered a minimum of five patient cases. The . . .