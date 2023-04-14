US Targets Sinaloa Cartel and Chinese Partners in Global Fight Against Fentanyl Trafficking

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The United States Department of Justice recently filed new charges against leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel and their partners in China. Among the defendants are the sons and heirs of the criminal structure of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, Iván Guzmán Salazar, Alfredo Guzmán Salazar, and Ovidio Guzmán López, who is also known as El Ratón. Ovidio Guzmán López is accused in a separate file for the same crimes.

The government of Joe Biden has tightened its persecution against the Mexican drug lords and their Asian partners with these new legal actions. The US Department of Justice notes that seven of the 28 defendants are already awaiting the extradition process. This morning, the Treasury Department announced sanctions against two Chinese companies and five related individuals for their role in selling fentanyl precursor chemicals from China to the Sinaloa criminal group.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said, “Today, the Department of Justice announces significant enforcement actions against the world’s largest, most violent, and most prolific fentanyl trafficking operation, led by the Sinaloa Cartel and powered by Chinese precursor chemical and pharmaceutical companies.”

In the context of the global fight against fentanyl trafficking, the US justice system is targeting leaders of this organization based in Sinaloa, such as Los Chapitos. The announcement follows a high-level meeting in Washington of US and Mexican government officials to reaffirm their commitment to combat trafficking in this synthetic drug, which is considered a severe security problem for the Biden administration.

Assistant Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco explained that the efforts seek to stop the flow of chemical precursors from Asia and also to dismantle the network of clandestine laboratories for the final production of this synthetic opioid, mainly in some regions of Mexico. Monaco added, “Today’s indictments target all elements of the Sinaloa Cartel trafficking network and reflect the Department of Justice’s commitment to attacking all aspects of this threat.”

The US Department of Justice is waging a relentless campaign to disrupt the production and trafficking of fentanyl before it can reach its victims. With these new legal actions and sanctions, the US government is sending a clear message to the Sinaloa Cartel and criminal drug networks around the world that it will stop at nothing to protect the national security of the United States and the safety and health of the American people.