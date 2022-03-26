US tourists choose Puerto Vallarta as a top international destination for Spring Break

Puerto Vallarta is among the three favorite international destinations for US tourists to vacation this spring.

The foregoing, according to a study carried out by Allianz Travel, considered a world leader in travel assistance services.

The report called “Top 10 Spring Break Destinations”, was carried out through the analysis of more than 4.1 million flight itineraries planned between February 18 and April 18, with a duration of five to eight days from American travelers.

Overall, the study indicated a 134% increase in the number of travel bookings for this peak season, inside and outside the United States, compared to 2021.

Although 81% of North American tourists opted for trips within the US this year, within the remaining 19%, Mexico stands out as the only country with three sites listed in the top 10, including Puerto Vallarta, Cancun, Los Cabos.

Then follow destinations such as the Dominican Republic, Aruba, Jamaica, The Bahamas, The Turks and Caicos Islands, Costa Rica, and England.

