Vaccination certificates no longer required to enter bars and clubs

As a result of the decline in COVID-19 cases in Jalisco, the Health Board approved new health provisions that will come into force on March 17 and until May 8 to continue dealing with the pandemic.
The experts and members of the health board agreed that vaccine certificates will no longer be required to enter bars, clubs, and events. Also, the use of face masks in open and closed public spaces is still maintained. Although Puerto Vallarta has failed to enforce most COVID-19 mandates handed down by the State, the use of face masks will be mandatory according to a declaration by the state governor.
The Health Board authorized 100 percent release of capacity for all events and recreation spaces, meaning there will no longer be caps on the number of people allowed at events, bars, or restaurants. This decision was made considering the low incidence of active cases of COVID-19 and the sustained downward trend in infections and hospitalizations.
Led by the State Government, the Health Board also approved the removal of all sanitary filters from shops and establishments (mats, tunnels, and thermometers). Alcohol gel dispensers will be a service from the establishment to the public.
Likewise, it was approved that religious festivities may be carried out with prior notice to the Jalisco Health Secretariat (SSJ), so that their health protocols are reviewed. While all events with more than 15,000 people must send their requests and protocols to the Health Table.
The health authorities urge the population to continue implementing preventive measures to minimize the spread of COVID-19 infections, such as correct use of face masks, avoiding crowds, respecting the social distance of 1.5 meters between people, and use of alcohol gel.
Receive the PVDN newsletter, exclusive content, and Whatsapp messaging for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN Supporter, Become a Sponsor here.
In case of presenting any symptoms of respiratory disease such as fever, cough, headache, and sore throat, do not self-medicate, isolate yourself and request a test (meeting the established criteria), to confirm or rule out the disease.
NEW SANITARY MEASURES FOR JALISCO
1.- Capacity for events is released at 100 percent.
2.- The use of face masks is maintained in open and closed spaces.
3.- The requirement to present the certificate or proof of vaccination to enter establishments and events is eliminated.
4.- All sanitary filters are removed from shops and establishments, except alcohol gel.
5.- Religious festivities may be held prior notice to the SSJ to review health protocols.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Vaccination certificates no longer required to enter bars and clubs As a result of the decline in COVID-19 cases in Jalisco, the Health Board approved new health provisions that will come into force on March 17 and until May 8 to continue dealing with the pandemic. The experts and members of the health board agreed that vaccine certificates will no longer be required to enter…
- Puerto Vallarta expects packed beaches this weekend during holiday in Mexico Puerto Vallarta expects packed beaches with weekend with tourists taking advantage of the three-day holiday weekend which will serve as a glimpse at the expectations for the holiday period of Holy Week and Easter, said the Director of Tourism and Municipal Economic Development, Ludvig Estrada Virgen. Next Monday, March 21, will celebrate Benito Juárez’s birthday,…
- Jalisco looks to remove remaining COVID-19 restrictions on bars, clubs, and events Given the drop in positive cases and deaths from COVID-19, starting next week Jalisco could withdraw the restrictive capacity measures implemented by the authorities in spaces with a high concentration of people to prevent contagion. This was announced this Tuesday by the Governor of Jalisco, explaining that the final decision so that spaces such as…
- Mexico sends 500 additional troops to Jalisco due to increased violence The Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) reinforced the Metropolitan Area of Guadalajara (ZMG) with 500 military personnel, mainly due to the violence suffered by the state, where an average of 1.69 intentional homicides are recorded daily. The group of half a thousand soldiers arrived in convoy in Guadalajara early this Sunday, March 13, and joined…
- 2 killed, 18 injured in gas explosion at Mexican resort A gas tank exploded at a beachside restaurant on Mexico’s Caribbean coast Monday, killing two restaurant employees and injuring 18 people, authorities said. The restaurant is in a popular tourist zone of the Playa del Carmen resort, south of Cancun, and three of the injured people were apparently customers, though no information on their nationalities…