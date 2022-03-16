Vaccination certificates no longer required to enter bars and clubs

As a result of the decline in COVID-19 cases in Jalisco, the Health Board approved new health provisions that will come into force on March 17 and until May 8 to continue dealing with the pandemic.

The experts and members of the health board agreed that vaccine certificates will no longer be required to enter bars, clubs, and events. Also, the use of face masks in open and closed public spaces is still maintained. Although Puerto Vallarta has failed to enforce most COVID-19 mandates handed down by the State, the use of face masks will be mandatory according to a declaration by the state governor.

The Health Board authorized 100 percent release of capacity for all events and recreation spaces, meaning there will no longer be caps on the number of people allowed at events, bars, or restaurants. This decision was made considering the low incidence of active cases of COVID-19 and the sustained downward trend in infections and hospitalizations.

Led by the State Government, the Health Board also approved the removal of all sanitary filters from shops and establishments (mats, tunnels, and thermometers). Alcohol gel dispensers will be a service from the establishment to the public.

Likewise, it was approved that religious festivities may be carried out with prior notice to the Jalisco Health Secretariat (SSJ), so that their health protocols are reviewed. While all events with more than 15,000 people must send their requests and protocols to the Health Table.

The health authorities urge the population to continue implementing preventive measures to minimize the spread of COVID-19 infections, such as correct use of face masks, avoiding crowds, respecting the social distance of 1.5 meters between people, and use of alcohol gel.

Receive the PVDN newsletter, exclusive content, and Whatsapp messaging for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN Supporter, Become a Sponsor here.

In case of presenting any symptoms of respiratory disease such as fever, cough, headache, and sore throat, do not self-medicate, isolate yourself and request a test (meeting the established criteria), to confirm or rule out the disease.

NEW SANITARY MEASURES FOR JALISCO

1.- Capacity for events is released at 100 percent.

2.- The use of face masks is maintained in open and closed spaces.

3.- The requirement to present the certificate or proof of vaccination to enter establishments and events is eliminated.

4.- All sanitary filters are removed from shops and establishments, except alcohol gel.

5.- Religious festivities may be held prior notice to the SSJ to review health protocols.

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN