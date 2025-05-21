Expat's Corner

Vallarta Botanical Garden Hosts Live Music Series at Hacienda de Oro

May 21, 2025
Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Discover vibrant flora, serene ponds, and live music at Vallarta Botanical Garden’s Hacienda de Oro every Tuesday, Thursday & Sunday from 12–2 PM. Admission 300 pesos.

The Vallarta Botanical Garden (VBG), long celebrated as one of Banderas Bay’s premier eco-tourism destinations, is inviting visitors to experience its lush landscapes alongside a new series of live music performances at its on-site restaurant, Hacienda de Oro. Since opening its gates in 2005, the 135-acre preserve—home to over 200 bird species, a diverse collection of native and exotic plants, and a stretch . . .



