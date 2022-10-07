VallartaDaily News Brief: What you need to know for October 7, 2022

LOCAL NEWS STORIES

After almost three years of struggle, residents of Jolotemba recovered their land rights at Limoncito beach, located in the municipality of San Blas, which was illegally co-opted by Limoncito Hills tourist complex, owned by the Canadian Angela Birkenbach and which is part of Grupo Abico SA de CV.

Councilwoman Carla Esparza accuses the mayor’s children of being a shadow government in Puerto Vallarta and they remove and place officials in office; they threaten the Trustee, as well as aldermen if they don’t do what they order or if they don’t vote in plenary what their father proposes, the mayor of Puerto Vallarta; they get involved in decisions that belong to the government of Puerto Vallarta and elected officials while they hold no official job within the government. And she recently accused the mayor’s sons of trying to bribe her to vote for the mayor’s budget increase proposal.

Given some rumors and publications that have recently emerged on social networks, the Subdirectorate of Animal Welfare of the Municipal Government of Puerto Vallarta, through its head Luna Knopfler Jiménez, clarifies that there is no initiative or proposal for the Animal Health and Control Center, resume processes such as the slaughter of animals to control overpopulation or zoonosis.

After four months of leading the country in monkeypox cases, the State Public Health Laboratory (LESP) of the Jalisco Health Secretariat (SSJ), will begin today to implement the process for the diagnosis of monkeypox, after federal authorities, through the Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (InDRE) verified the capacity and human-medical-technological equipment of the state institution.

NEWS FROM MEXICO

It was on Tuesday, October 4, when Mexico’s Senate approved the reform to the National Guard, which establishes that it will be used in public security until 2028 under the direction of the Secretary of National Defense ( Sedena ), leaving men carrying long guns on the beaches and streets of Mexico’s popular tourist destinations for at least six more years.

Laura Velázquez Alzúa, National Coordinator of Civil Protection (CNPC), announced the unveiling of the statue in honor of Frida, a rescue dog who rose to fame for her search and rescue work during the September 19, 2017 earthquake in Mexico. Frida’s retired after a career where she saved 12 lives and recovered more than 40 bodies from disasters around the world.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

The Internal Revenue Service’s Criminal Investigation unit said on Thursday it has located 79 tax evasion fugitives in Mexico, Belize, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras in the first year of a new extradition initiative. The effort was made possible by a change in Mexico’s tax laws in 2020 that made tax evasion a felony offense as part of a crackdown to improve weak tax collection. The reclassification paved the way for tax fugitives to be extradited to the United States.

A new COVID-19 wave appears to be brewing in Europe as cooler weather arrives, with public health experts warning that vaccine fatigue and confusion over types of available vaccines will likely limit booster uptake.