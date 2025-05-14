Villa Lala Boutique Hotel Adults Only: A Romantic Oasis in Puerto Vallarta

Discover the secluded charm of Villa Lala Boutique Hotel Adults Only in Boca de Tomatlán, Puerto Vallarta: 12 oceanfront suites, infinity pool, gourmet dining, and rave guest reviews.

Nestled on a rugged cove south of downtown Puerto Vallarta, Villa Lala Boutique Hotel Adults Only offers an intimate escape for couples seeking tranquility and romance. Perched above the Pacific in Boca de Tomatlán, this adults-only retreat comprises just 12 oceanfront suites, each designed to blend seamlessly with the surrounding jungle and coastline.

Guests arrive via a short drive or . . .