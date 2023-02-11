Vinoma Fest, the festival for wine lovers in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – The Mexican wine industry is growing by such leaps and bounds that Puerto Vallarta already provides a space to learn, taste, enjoy, and socialize around this drink: Vinoma Fest.

This festival is part of the vast gastronomic offer that has already positioned the city as one of the favorite destinations for gourmets, and hosts several annual events dedicated to food and beverage, such as Restaurant Week, Vallarta-Nayarit Gastronomic Festival, and the International Gourmet Festival.

Vinoma Fest joins the great offer of festivals of the destination, unique in its kind. It presents the perfect synchrony of dishes and labels for the ideal pairing, which also brings the great talent of the best Vallarta chefs and restaurants, which will once again make Puerto Vallarta the epicenter of Mexican wine, for the enjoyment of visitors and locals who come together”, commented Joel Ocampo, Public Relations Coordinator of the Puerto Vallarta Trust.

Unlike any other event, Vinoma Fest aims to show off the national wine on a beach and celebration setting that blends with Vallarta gastronomy.

In addition, it is not just a forum in which the splendor of Puerto Vallarta shines, since Aguascalientes is the featured guest of this second edition of the festival.

Taking advantage of the proximity between both states and given the powerful wine industry that is developing in Aguascalientes, this union fulfills the purpose of bringing attendees closer to the wine route produced in the state.

On this, Gloria Romo, Secretary of Tourism of Aguascalientes remarked that “the festival will allow us to publicize our harvests and the Wine Route, unique experiences that are becoming one of the best tourist offers in the region, at the same time that we show the tradition, landscape and culture of Aguascalientes wine”.

Vinoma Fest: Five days, multiple activities

The festival will take place from March 8 to 12 and depending on the attendance plan chosen, it will be possible to have access to a discussion panel on Mexican wine, training sessions, tastings, and pairings.

For this, activities with influential personalities in the wine industry and viticulture are planned, such as:

Daniel Sanchez, Winemaker

LLuis Raventos LLopart, oenologist

Lucía García, winemaker

Mary Lopez, Sommelier

Mauricio Millan, Corporate Sommelier at Monte Xanic

Paz Austin, Director of the Mexican Wine Council

Ricardo Espíndola, Director of the Mexican School of Sommeliers

Ruben Curiel, owner of Vinos de la Reina

Sandra Fernández, Certified Wine Professional by the CIA

Shyntia Pérez, Sommelier with WSET diploma

The program will take place in different locations, among which are local restaurants from which it is intended to create experiences that promote the consumption and appreciation of national wine, as well as the gastronomy of the state:

A Mar y Tierra

Akali Beach Club

Café des Artistes

Casa Cayaco

La Favela

Loma 42

Mar y Vino

Muxa

Noroc

In the same way, the participation of 40 national wine cellars translates into the possibility of tasting more than 200 national wine labels, plus a few others of international selection. Some of them are:

Bodega de Cote (Querétaro)

Bruma (Baja California)

Casta de vinos (Baja California)

Cava Quintanilla (San Luis Potosí)

Concierto enológico (Baja California)

Freixenet (Querétaro)

Hacienda Guadalupe (Baja California)

San Juan de la Vaqueria (Coahuila)

Tres Raíces (Guanajuato)

Vinícola Tierra de Luz (Jalisco)

The wine festival in Puerto Vallarta represents a great opportunity for wine lovers in this country so they can enjoy the natural beauties of Puerto Vallarta and wineries from all over Mexico and thus give them the pleasure to drink wine by the sea.

Mexican wine and its international rise

According to the International Organization of Vine and Wine, per capita consumption of wine in Mexico reached 1.2 liters per year in 2022.

Another point that draws the attention of said body is the productive capacity that Mexico currently has since it has 36,000 hectares for the production of wine. This represents a global increase of 24% compared to 2021.

The country is positioned as the eleventh producer of raisins in the world, as the fourteenth in producing table grapes, and the twenty-third producer of wine.

