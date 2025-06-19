Volunteers clean up Boca Negra Beach after rains flood area with trash

Heavy rains washed garbage into Boca Negra Beach, prompting a large cleanup by Marina Vallarta residents, environmental groups, and volunteers to protect marine life.

Following two days of intense rain in Puerto Vallarta—one of which was the heaviest storm so far this year—a large cleanup effort took place on Boca Negra Beach, where tons of garbage were swept in from nearby rivers and streams.

The sudden torrents carried waste that had accumulated during the dry season, flushing it from ravines and drainage systems straight into the ocean and back onto the beaches. Boca Negra, a stretch of sand near the Marina Vallarta area, became an unfortunate landing point for much of this debris.

In response, staff from the Marina Vallarta Residents Association joined forces with local environmental groups and community members to remove the garbage. The initiative drew volunteers from various organizations, including the Rehabilita Network and the Nakawe civil association, who worked together to restore the beach and protect the local ecosystem.

The cleanup, which also extended to Boca de Tomates, removed significant amounts of plastic and other non-biodegradable waste that poses a long-term threat to marine life. Organizers emphasized that the effort was not only about cleaning up but also about raising awareness.

“This isn’t just about picking up trash,” said one volunteer from the Rehabilita Network. “It’s about educating people to stop polluting in the first place. Every piece of plastic left behind can harm sea turtles, fish, and even make its way into our food supply.”

The residents’ association echoed this sentiment, stressing that the heavy rains exposed a recurring problem: the impact of human negligence during the dry months, when trash often accumulates unnoticed in riverbeds and drainage canals.

Participants are hopeful that the visibility of these efforts will inspire more sustainable behavior from locals and tourists alike. With the rainy season now underway, environmental advocates are urging the public to properly dispose of their waste to avoid future disasters and protect one of Puerto Vallarta’s greatest natural resources—its beaches.