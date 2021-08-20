Weather in Puerto Vallarta today; August 20, 2021 – Including 5-day forecast

Weather today in Puerto Vallarta
The weather in Puerto Vallarta for Friday, August 20, 2021, is forecasted to be with 81% chance of rain and a high of 33c / 93f with a low of 26c / 76f.
You may be interested in: Puerto Vallarta Weather and Tropical Storm Watch
5-day weather forecast for Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
- Category 3 Hurricane Grace crosses over Mexico’s Gulf coastHurricane Grace crossed over Mexico’s Gulf shore as a major Category 3 storm early Saturday, drenching small fishing towns and beach resorts as it made its second landfall in the country in two days. The storm had lost power while crossing over the Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, swirling through Mexico’s main tourist strip, but it […]
- Grace heads for a second hurricane hit on Mexican coastTULUM, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Grace — temporarily knocked back to tropical storm force — headed Friday for a second landfall in Mexico, this time taking aim at the Gulf coast after crashing through the country’s main tourist strip. The storm lost punch as it zipped across the Yucatan Peninsula, but it emerged late Thursday […]
- Hurricane Grace makes landfall near Mexico’s Tulum templesPLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico (AP) — Hurricane Grace struck Mexico’s Caribbean coast just south of the ancient Mayan temples of Tulum early Thursday, pushing a dangerous storm surge. Heavy rain and strong winds threatened to destroy flimsier homes and keep tourists off white sand beaches until it crosses the Yucatan Peninsula. The Category 1 storm […]
- Hurricane Linda reaches Category 3 strengthSince this story was published, Hurricane Linda has reached Category 4 status. In the last hours, hurricane “Linda” intensified to category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, and its center is located south-southwest of the coast of Baja California Sur, in the Mexican Pacific, reported the National Meteorological Service (SMN ). Through a statement, the SMN […]
- Hurricane Linda forms off the coast of Colima in the Mexican PacificThis Thursday, August 12, Tropical Storm Linda’s strength increased and became a category 1 hurricane, and will continue to affect western Mexico. The National Meteorological Service (SMN) reported that the center of the system is located 620 kilometers southwest of Manzanillo, Colima. Although it will not make landfall, its broad cloud bands will spread over […]