Weather in Puerto Vallarta Today; August 5, 2021 – Including 5-day Forecast

Weather today in Puerto Vallarta
The weather in Puerto Vallarta for Thursday, August 5, 2021, is forecasted to be with 89% chance of rain and a high of 30c / 86f with a low of 24c / 75f.
5-day weather forecast for Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
- New tropical storm joins hurricane over eastern PacificNewly formed Tropical Storm Ignacio joined Hurricane Hilda over the open Pacific on Monday, but neither was forecast to threaten land. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Ignacio was expected to remain well below hurricane force and fade back to a depression by Tuesday. It was centered about 415 miles (665 kilometers) southwest of the […]
- Tropical Storm Hilda forms, total of three storms in the Eastern PacificThe National Hurricane Center reported the development of Tropical Storm Hilda, located about 800 miles southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula, and poses no threat to the Mexican coast. Another developing storm is Tropical Depression Nine-E, located about 1400 miles west southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula, […]
- Tropical Storm Guillermo forms in Pacific, following Hurricane Felicia’s pathTropical Storm Guillermo is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph (22 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue today. A motion toward the west is forecast to begin by late tonight, with that motion continuing through Tuesday. On the forecast track, Guillermo will move farther away from mainland Mexico and the Baja […]
- Hurricane Felicia strong Cat 4 storm, but no threat to landHurricane Felicia grew into a strong Category 4 storm on Saturday far out in the Pacific, but forecasters listed no threat to land. The compact hurricane had maximum sustained winds of 145 mph (230 kph) on Saturday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center. It was centered about 1,120 miles (1,800 kilometers) west-southwest of the […]
- Felicia upgraded to hurricane far off Mexico coastHurricane Felicia has formed in the eastern Pacific, far off the coast of Mexico, but forecasters said Thursday it appeared to pose no threat to land. The storm was centered about 730 miles (1,175 kilometers) southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California Peninsula early Thursday with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 […]