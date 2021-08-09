Weather in Puerto Vallarta Today; August 9, 2021 – Including 5-day Forecast

Weather today in Puerto Vallarta
The weather in Puerto Vallarta for Monday, August 9, 2021, is forecasted to be with 100% chance of rain and a high of 32c / 90f with a low of 24c / 75f.
5-day weather forecast for Puerto Vallarta, Mexico
- Tropical Storm Kevin expected to bring heavy rain to JaliscoTropical storm Kevin is located south of Jalisco and this week will affect western Mexico. The National Meteorological Service (SMN) reported that this Sunday, August 8, the cyclone will spread its cloud bands over the coast of Mexico and will leave heavy rains in at least six states in Mexico. The largest accumulations are expected […]
- Tropical Storm Kevin forms off the southern coast of JaliscoThe center of Tropical Storm Kevin was located near latitude 15.8 North, longitude 106.8 West, south of the Jalisco coast. Kevin is moving toward the west near 10 mph (17 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue during the next day or so, followed by a turn toward the west-northwest or northwest on […]
- New tropical storm joins hurricane over eastern PacificNewly formed Tropical Storm Ignacio joined Hurricane Hilda over the open Pacific on Monday, but neither was forecast to threaten land. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Ignacio was expected to remain well below hurricane force and fade back to a depression by Tuesday. It was centered about 415 miles (665 kilometers) southwest of the […]
- Tropical Storm Hilda forms, total of three storms in the Eastern PacificThe National Hurricane Center reported the development of Tropical Storm Hilda, located about 800 miles southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula, and poses no threat to the Mexican coast. Another developing storm is Tropical Depression Nine-E, located about 1400 miles west southwest of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula, […]
- Tropical Storm Guillermo forms in Pacific, following Hurricane Felicia’s pathTropical Storm Guillermo is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph (22 km/h), and this general motion is expected to continue today. A motion toward the west is forecast to begin by late tonight, with that motion continuing through Tuesday. On the forecast track, Guillermo will move farther away from mainland Mexico and the Baja […]