Weather in Puerto Vallarta today; July 18, 2021 – Including 5-day forecast

Weather today in Puerto Vallarta

The weather in Puerto Vallarta for Saturday, July 16, 2021, is forecasted to be with an 85% chance of rain and a high of 32 c / 90 f with a low of 25 c / 77 f.

5-day extended forecast for Puerto Vallarta

Monday, July 19, 2021: moderate rain, maximum temperature of 33 c / 91 f and minimum temperature of 23 c / 73 f

Tuesday, July 20, 2021: light rain, maximum temperature of 33 c / 91 f and minimum temperature of 23 c / 73 f

Wednesday, July 21, 2021: moderate rain, maximum temperature of 34 c / 93 f and minimum temperature of 23 c / 73 f

Thursday, July 22, 2021: light rain, maximum temperature of 32 c / 90 f and minimum temperature of 23 c / 73 f

Friday, July 23, 2021: light rain, maximum temperature of 32 c / 90 f and minimum temperature of 25 c / 77 f

