Heavy Rains Batter Parts of Mexico as Heat Wave Scorches North

Mexico is experiencing a bout of extreme summer weather. Heavy rains are pounding the south and central regions, even as an intense heat wave grips the north. The nation’s meteorological service warned that from July 27 through the week of July 28, a combination of the Mexican monsoon, low-pressure troughs, and two tropical waves would bring torrential downpours to at least 20 states. At the same time, temperatures in parts of the north are soaring to 45°C (113°F) or higher. This continues a weeks-long heat wave.

The states of Veracruz, Oaxaca, and Guerrero are among the hardest hit by rain. Forecasts called for 75 to 150 mm of rain per day in some areas. This intense precipitation can trigger flash floods and mudslides. Indeed, over the weekend of July 26-27, authorities in Veracruz reported localized flooding in low-lying neighborhoods, and rivers in Oaxaca’s mountains were being closely monitored as water levels rose rapidly. Mexico’s civil protection agency placed numerous municipalities on alert, evacuating some families living near unstable hillsides.

Mexico City also dealt with unusually heavy showers. On Saturday, July 26, the capital’s risk management department activated a “triple alert” for rainfall. This includes a rare Red Alert for the borough of Cuajimalpa due to forecast downpours exceeding 50 mm. By late evening, rains indeed lashed the city. Firefighters responded to at least 7 inundations, 17 fallen trees, and 3 toppled utility poles; some neighborhoods lost power. Videos on social media showed streets turned into rivers in parts of the city’s west side. By midnight, the storms eased. The capital’s drainage system, bolstered in recent years, largely prevented major flooding, and officials reported “saldo blanco” (no casualties).

Meanwhile, the heat dome over northern Mexico remains unrelenting. Baja California and Sonora states recorded temperatures above 45°C (113°F) on multiple days. This prompted health alerts for heat exhaustion and dehydration. Northwestern desert areas, including Mexicali, saw some of the hottest temperatures on record for late July. Elsewhere, large swathes of Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, and Tamaulipas baked with highs between 40–44°C.

The heat has strained power grids as people crank up air conditioning. The Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) reported all-time peak demand in border cities like Hermosillo and Monterrey earlier in the month. In response, authorities opened cooling shelters and hydrated areas for vulnerable populations. Sadly, dozens of heat-related fatalities have been reported nationwide over the past two months. These include outdoor workers and elderly individuals without cooling at home. The Health Ministry urges the public to stay hydrated, avoid direct sun, and check on neighbors, as heat illness cases at clinics have spiked.

Looking ahead, meteorologists say the pattern will persist for several more days. The Mexican Monsoon, a seasonal flow that brings moisture from the Pacific into the northwest, is active. States like Sinaloa, Nayarit, and Durango can also expect very heavy rain intermittently through the end of July. Indeed, Sinaloa, already dealing with violence as noted above, braced for possible flash floods. Sinaloa also endures triple-digit heat in its inland areas.

By mid-week (July 29-30), the focus of intense rain shifts west. Forecasts show Jalisco, Colima, and Chiapas receiving intense precipitation up to 150 mm in 24 hours. This led local governments to prepare shelters and pre-position emergency crews. The Pacific hurricane season has also begun to stir. Although no tropical cyclone directly threatens Mexico at the moment, moisture from distant Hurricane Cosme contributed to rains on the Pacific coast.

Officials warn the public in affected regions to be vigilant for landslides, especially in mountainous areas that have already seen significant rainfall. Residents are advised to avoid crossing swollen rivers or flooded roads, and to move to higher ground if needed. Urban dwellers should clear garbage from drains and have emergency go-bags ready in case of flash flooding.

This dramatic juxtaposition of flood and heat highlights Mexico’s diverse climate challenges. Climate experts note that global warming may be intensifying such extremes. This includes hotter heat waves in the north and the potential for more erratic heavy rainfall events in the tropics. The government is formulating contingency plans, from drought relief in the north (where reservoirs are low despite recent rains) to disaster funds for flood response in the south. For now, millions of Mexicans are urged to take precautions as nature unleashes its fury in multiple forms.