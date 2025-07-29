The Science of Safety During Storm Season: How to Protect Yourself

Urban storms are more than just a nuisance; they can pose significant risks to personal safety. This is especially true if they catch people outside without warning. Understanding how to stay safe in a storm and respond during heavy rainfall can make the difference. It can help you avoid injury…

Urban storms are more than just a nuisance; they can pose significant risks to personal safety. This is especially true if they catch people outside without warning. Understanding how to stay safe in a storm and respond during heavy rainfall can make the difference. It can help you avoid injury rather than being exposed to dangerous conditions.

Esteban Godínez, the Civil Protection Manager at the University of Guadalajara (UAG), has shared valuable recommendations. His advice is meant to help people stay safe during storm season. He explains that the danger posed by a storm depends not only on the amount of rainfall. Factors such as the storm’s duration, the presence of hail, strong winds, and, critically, electrical activity also affect the danger.

One of the most common mistakes people make is seeking shelter under trees or metal structures. Staying in areas like underpasses, wooded zones, or places with exposed electrical wires is dangerous. Although these actions may seem logical during a downpour, they can significantly increase the risk. This is because of lightning strikes or getting trapped in a flood.

Key Recommendations for Storm Safety

Godínez emphasizes that prevention is key. He encourages people to consult official sources for real-time updates. This includes the Jalisco Rainfall Network, Civil Protection channels for Guadalajara and Zapopan, or the official Civil Protection website (proteccioncivil.jalisco.gob.mx).

In addition, having an emergency backpack prepared, keeping gutters and rooftops clean, and knowing evacuation routes are essential. Having important documents and emergency numbers on hand are also steps for preparedness.

What to Do if a Storm Catches You in the Street

If you find yourself outside during a storm, seek shelter in a safe location. Avoid standing near trees, tarpaulins, metal poles, or awnings. Suspend any outdoor activities, and do not attempt to cross flooded areas or wade through channels or watercourses. If you are on a motorcycle or bicycle, it is safest to stop and wait for the rain to subside.

What if You’re in a Car During the Storm?

A vehicle can be one of the safest places during a lightning storm, as it acts like a Faraday cage, protecting those inside. However, crossing flooded streets is dangerous. Even if the water doesn’t seem deep, it can still sweep away your car. If your vehicle gets stuck in floodwaters, only exit if the water level allows it. Then, move to the roof to aid in rescue efforts.

Essentials to Carry During the Rainy Season

Godínez advises everyone to have the following items on hand during the rainy season:

Official documents and social security numbers

A first-aid kit

Bottled water and non-perishable food

A fully charged cell phone with emergency contacts saved

Offer help, but only if it’s safe to do so

Finally, Godínez cautions against making reckless decisions while attempting to help others. “Don’t put your life at risk if you’re not trained to rescue someone. Simply reporting an emergency situation can be an effective form of assistance,” he stressed.

The general recommendation is clear: stay alert, avoid unnecessary exposure, and act responsibly. By taking the time to prepare and understand the risks, we can ensure safety during the rainy season. Prevention and knowledge can save lives, allowing us to navigate storm season with confidence.

