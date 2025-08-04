Mexico Weather Today: August 4, 2025

Heavy rains in Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, and Chiapas are driving urgent alerts across southwestern Mexico on August 4, 2025, with authorities warning that thunderstorm activity, flooding, landslides, and reduced visibility will strain travel and local infrastructure. The National Meteorological Service says the combination of the Mexican monsoon, atmospheric instability, and a low-pressure channel is fueling very heavy rainfall in those four states, while heat waves...

