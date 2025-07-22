The day starts warm and sticky in Puerto Vallarta. At sunrise the thermometer sits at 24 °C, pushing toward a high of 33 °C before easing back to 24 °C overnight. Skies stay mostly clear, but a brief light shower could pop up, so keep an eye on the radar and carry a…

The day starts warm and sticky in Puerto Vallarta. At sunrise the thermometer sits at 24 °C, pushing toward a high of 33 °C before easing back to 24 °C overnight. Skies stay mostly clear, but a brief light shower could pop up, so keep an eye on the radar and carry a lightweight rain layer if you’ll be out late.

Puerto Vallarta weather forecast July 22 2025

Morning: Clear skies dominate early, a good window for errands or a quick walk on the Malecón before the heat builds. Temperatures climb from 24 °C into the low 30s. West‑northwest breezes hover near 8 km/h—barely noticeable.

Afternoon: Heat peaks around 33 °C (91 °F). Hydrate, seek shade, and limit long stretches in direct sun. Winds stay gentle out of the WNW, topping out near 12 km/h. With hardly a cloud in sight, UV will be intense.

Night: A few clouds drift in, but conditions remain calm and pleasant at about 25 °C (77 °F). Outdoor dinners or a late swim should be fine. Rain chances remain low, though not zero.

Tomorrow: Heat holds. Expect around 33 °C again with sun through the morning, then some partial cloud cover after lunch. West‑northwest winds ease to 10 km/h. By evening, a 21% chance of light to moderate rain creeps in—nothing dramatic, but enough to dampen sidewalks. Temperatures settle near 25 °C overnight.

National picture: storms pound the north and southeast

While Jalisco stays on the “hot and mostly dry” side, much of Mexico braces for another wet day. The Mexican monsoon and upper‑level circulation over the southern Gulf of California are teaming up to dump very heavy rain on Durango and Chihuahua, and heavy rain on Nayarit and Sinaloa. A separate low‑pressure trough and humid Gulf air will soak Coahuila, Puebla, Guerrero, Michoacán, Colima, Jalisco and Zacatecas with heavy showers. Another channel over the southeast feeds very heavy rain into Veracruz, Tabasco, Oaxaca and Chiapas, with heavy totals in Campeche, Yucatán and Quintana Roo.

Rain outlook for today (50–75 mm possible): Chihuahua, Coahuila, Durango, Veracruz, Tabasco, Oaxaca, Chiapas.

Heavy showers (25–50 mm): Sinaloa, Zacatecas, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Puebla, Campeche, Yucatán, Quintana Roo.

Showers (5–25 mm): Sonora, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Tlaxcala, Morelos, State of Mexico.

Isolated showers: Baja California Sur, Tamaulipas, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Mexico City.

These bursts of rain can swell rivers, trigger landslides and cause flash flooding. Gusty winds—from 50 to 70 km/h in Coahuila, Nuevo León and the Isthmus of Tehuantepec—may topple trees or signage. The Gulf of Tehuantepec will see waves of 1.5–2.5 meters.

Heat sticks around: Many northern states, the Pacific coast and the Yucatán Peninsula stay hot to very hot. Peak readings of 40–45 °C are expected in parts of Baja California, Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Chihuahua and Nuevo León. Most other coastal and southern states hover in the 35–40 °C band.

What it means for Puerto Vallarta and Jalisco

Heavy rain is on the table for parts of Jalisco, especially inland and in higher terrain. In Puerto Vallarta proper, today’s risk is low, but tropical moisture can build fast. If you plan to drive Highway 200 or head into the mountains, watch for slick roads and sudden downpours.

Quick safety checklist:

Drink water all day; heat illness creeps up fast.

Avoid river mouths after storms—runoff can cloud water quality quickly.

Secure loose items on balconies if gusts pick up.

If you hear thunder, head indoors; lightning often arrives before the main rain band.

Take a moment to step outside early or late when the air feels fresher. A short break at the beach or an evening stroll in the hills can reset your nerves and clear your head—just pack that reusable bottle and a small umbrella, and you’re set.

