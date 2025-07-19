Puerto Vallarta weather forecast

Puerto Vallarta weather forecast brings clouds and rain – July 19, 2025

July 19, 2025
Puerto Vallarta weather forecast for July 19, 2025 calls for cloudy skies, light rain and highs of 33 °C. Read the local and national outlook to plan your day. The sky over Puerto Vallarta woke up mostly cloudy on July 19, with a muggy 30 °C (86 °F) at dawn and calm west-northwest winds…
