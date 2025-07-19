Puerto Vallarta weather forecast brings clouds and rain – July 19, 2025

Puerto Vallarta weather forecast for July 19, 2025 calls for cloudy skies, light rain and highs of 33 °C. Read the local and national outlook to plan your day. The sky over Puerto Vallarta woke up mostly cloudy on July 19, with a muggy 30 °C (86 °F) at dawn and calm west-northwest winds…

Puerto Vallarta weather forecast for July 19, 2025 calls for cloudy skies, light rain and highs of 33 °C. Read the local and national outlook to plan your day.

The sky over Puerto Vallarta woke up mostly cloudy on July 19, with a muggy 30 °C (86 °F) at dawn and calm west-northwest winds around 6 km/h. Today’s high will reach 33 °C under dense clouds, and the temperature will only slip to 25 °C overnight. Light rain will fall on and off as the monsoon moisture lingers over the bay.

Puerto Vallarta weather forecast details

In the morning, the air feels heavy at 30 °C, so pick a shady spot or enjoy an air‑conditioned café. Winds from the west-northwest stay light at 6 km/h, and only a few scattered clouds interrupt an otherwise steamy sunrise.

By the afternoon, thick clouds will block the sun and keep highs near 33 °C. That heat makes strenuous activities under the open sky uncomfortable. A soft breeze up to 10 km/h won’t clear the air, so plan indoor chores or hit the beach club with its shaded cabanas and cold drinks.

At night, you’ll still see dense cloud cover as temperatures hover around 25 °C. A late‑evening stroll along the Malecon can feel muggy, so carry a portable fan or enjoy the lively nightlife in air‑conditioned venues.

TIP: If gloomy skies lift your mood, pair the day with a local craft beer or café con leche and soak up that quiet, overcast charm.

Tomorrow’s outlook looks similar. At dawn, expect full cloud cover and a warm 34 °C under calm westerly winds of 6 km/h. By midday, temperatures dip slightly to 33 °C with partly cloudy skies and light westerlies at 12 km/h. Overnight lows stay at 25 °C as thick clouds remain.

National Weather Forecast

The National Meteorological Service warns of heavy to very heavy rains today across Sonora, Chihuahua, Sinaloa, Veracruz, Guerrero, Oaxaca and Chiapas, driven by a cyclonic circulation over the Gulf of California, the Mexican monsoon and tropical wave 13 over southeastern Mexico. Showers and thunderstorms will spread across most of the country with possible hail and gusty winds.

Heavy to very heavy rain (50–75 mm): Sonora, Chihuahua, Sinaloa, Veracruz, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas

Sonora, Chihuahua, Sinaloa, Veracruz, Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas Heavy rain (25–50 mm): Durango, Michoacán, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Puebla, Tabasco

Durango, Michoacán, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Puebla, Tabasco Showers (5–25 mm): Jalisco, Nayarit, Quintana Roo, Yucatán, Campeche and more

Jalisco, Nayarit, Quintana Roo, Yucatán, Campeche and more Isolated showers (0.1–5 mm): Baja California, Coahuila

Strong gusts up to 70 km/h may topple trees and billboards in the north and along the Gulf of Tehuantepec. Northeastern Baja California can hit 45 °C, while much of northwest and southeast Mexico sees highs of 35–40 °C.

Safety tips

Watch for sudden downpours that can flood streets and streams.

Avoid river crossings and low‑lying roads.

Secure loose outdoor objects before strong gusts arrive.

Check local media or the Sinaloa and Guerrero meteorological services for real‑time alerts.

Stay updated on coastal beat officers’ social feeds for surf conditions and unexpected tropical squalls. Whether you’re strolling the Romantic Zone or heading inland, today’s Puerto Vallarta weather forecast will keep you prepared for cloud, rain and humidity.

