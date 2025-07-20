Puerto Vallarta weather forecast July 20, 2025

Today’s Puerto Vallarta weather brings light rain, muggy conditions, and highs of 32°C. See the full July 20 forecast plus Mexico’s national weather outlook. The popular Pacific beach town is experiencing typical tropical summer weather this Sunday, July 20, with light rain, high humidity, and sweltering temperatures expected throughout the…

The popular Pacific beach town is experiencing typical tropical summer weather this Sunday, July 20, with light rain, high humidity, and sweltering temperatures expected throughout the day. According to meteorological reports, residents and tourists can expect mostly scattered clouds with intermittent light rain and muggy conditions from morning to night.

The high temperature is forecast to reach 32°C (90°F) this afternoon, with a low of 25°C (77°F) overnight. The morning began with calm westerly winds at 6 km/h and clear skies, offering a hot but cloud-free start to the day.

By afternoon, gentle westerly winds are expected to pick up slightly to 8 km/h (5 mph), while the chance of light to moderate rain rises to 43%. The humidity will make the 32°C feel even hotter, and locals are advised to stay hydrated, limit sun exposure, and seek cool, shaded environments whenever possible.

In the evening, the temperature will dip to a more comfortable 25°C, with a 38% chance of rain continuing under scattered clouds. Light winds from the west at around 5 km/h will persist, bringing little relief from the day’s heat.

Outlook for Monday, July 21

Looking ahead, Monday is expected to start with dense cloud cover in Puerto Vallarta and rising temperatures reaching 33°C (91°F). Light west-northwesterly winds of up to 9 km/h will keep things steady, but the heat will intensify. While skies may remain clear in the afternoon, residents should prepare for overcast conditions by nightfall.

Weather across Mexico: Rain, storms, and heat extremes

While Puerto Vallarta braces for humidity and scattered rainfall, much of Mexico is under weather alerts due to the impact of Tropical Wave No. 13 and multiple atmospheric systems.

The National Meteorological Service reports very heavy rainfall is expected today in Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Puebla, Guerrero, and Veracruz, with widespread rainfall activity affecting nearly every region of the country.

Rainfall warnings include:

Very heavy rains (50–75 mm): Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro (south), Puebla, Guerrero, Veracruz

Michoacán, Guanajuato, Querétaro (south), Puebla, Guerrero, Veracruz Heavy rains (25–50 mm): Sonora, Sinaloa, Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Morelos, Oaxaca, Chiapas

Sonora, Sinaloa, Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala, Morelos, Oaxaca, Chiapas Showers (5–25 mm): Baja California Sur, Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán, Quintana Roo

These precipitation events are expected to be accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and possible hail, and may trigger flooding, landslides, and increased river levels in vulnerable areas.

Heat wave continues in northern and coastal Mexico

Temperatures are soaring across the north and along the Pacific coast. Extreme heat warnings are in effect in several states:

Above 45°C: Northeastern Baja California

Northeastern Baja California 40–45°C: Western/northwestern Sonora, central Sinaloa, northeastern Chihuahua, southwestern Guerrero, southern Oaxaca, northern Campeche

Western/northwestern Sonora, central Sinaloa, northeastern Chihuahua, southwestern Guerrero, southern Oaxaca, northern Campeche 35–40°C: Baja California Sur, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Durango, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, southern Chiapas, Tamaulipas, Tabasco, Yucatán

Baja California Sur, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Durango, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, southern Chiapas, Tamaulipas, Tabasco, Yucatán 30–35°C: San Luis Potosí, Querétaro (north), Hidalgo (north), Puebla (north and southwest), Morelos, southwestern State of Mexico, Veracruz, Quintana Roo

In Puerto Vallarta, while not among the hottest areas, today’s 32°C combined with high humidity creates a steamy tropical environment that can still pose health risks.

Wind and wave concerns

Strong winds and high surf are also part of today’s forecast, especially in Tehuantepec, where waves may reach 2.5 meters. Wind gusts of 50–70 km/h are expected across parts of Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, Oaxaca (Isthmus), and Chiapas.

Regional highlights

Mexico City : Showers and heavy rain with lightning and hail possible; max temp 25°C

: Showers and heavy rain with lightning and hail possible; max temp 25°C Baja California : Extremely hot in the northeast; showers in the south

: Extremely hot in the northeast; showers in the south Central Pacific : Very heavy rain in Michoacán; heavy rain in Jalisco, Nayarit, and Colima

: Very heavy rain in Michoacán; heavy rain in Jalisco, Nayarit, and Colima South Pacific : Very hot in Guerrero and Oaxaca; heavy rains likely

: Very hot in Guerrero and Oaxaca; heavy rains likely Gulf of Mexico : Very heavy rain in Veracruz; hot in Tamaulipas and Tabasco

: Very heavy rain in Veracruz; hot in Tamaulipas and Tabasco Yucatán Peninsula : Scattered thunderstorms in all three states; very hot in northern Campeche

: Scattered thunderstorms in all three states; very hot in northern Campeche Northern Mexico : Very hot in Sonora and Chihuahua with possible hailstorms

: Very hot in Sonora and Chihuahua with possible hailstorms Central Mexico: Very heavy rain in Guanajuato, Puebla, Querétaro; moderate flooding risk

Recorded temperatures and rainfall (past 24 hours)

Highest temperatures: Nuevo León (42.8°C), Acapulco (40.2°C), Campeche (38.2°C)

Nuevo León (42.8°C), Acapulco (40.2°C), Campeche (38.2°C) Coldest spots: Toluca (10.6°C), Zacatecas (11.6°C), San Cristóbal de las Casas (13.2°C)

Toluca (10.6°C), Zacatecas (11.6°C), San Cristóbal de las Casas (13.2°C) Heaviest rainfall: Magdalena Contreras, CDMX (61 mm), Veracruz (45 mm), Huixquilucan, Edomex (37 mm)

Safety reminders

Authorities continue to urge residents and visitors to:

Stay hydrated and indoors during peak heat hours

Avoid flood-prone areas during heavy rains

Use caution on roads with reduced visibility or wet surfaces

Watch for signs of heat exhaustion or sunstroke

Secure outdoor objects in areas with high wind forecasts

Puerto Vallarta’s tropical climate may bring sudden shifts, so it’s best to keep an umbrella handy and check updates frequently. Whether heading to the beach, running errands, or enjoying the nightlife, plan ahead and stay weather-aware.