Puerto Vallarta weather forecast July 23, 2025 - Prepare for a hot and rainy day in Puerto Vallarta. The temperature on Wednesday, July 23, 2025, will reach a sweltering 33°C (91°F) with a low of 25°C (77°F), according to the latest forecast. Clear skies will start the morning, but rain is highly likely in the afternoon and evening. Whether you're heading to the beach or commuting through town, pack an umbrella, water bottle, and some patience for the changing skies.

Morning: Clear skies and stifling heat

Early risers will be greeted with sunny skies and minimal cloud cover, offering a bright start to the day. Winds from the west will blow gently at 8 km/h, barely noticeable. However, by 9 a.m., the temperature will already climb toward 31°C, creating a hot and humid atmosphere. It's a good time to take cover in shaded spots or enjoy indoor activities with air conditioning.

Afternoon: High temperatures and high rain chances

By midday, temperatures will peak at 33°C (91°F), while humidity levels make the outdoors feel even more intense. Winds will pick up slightly to 11 km/h, but don’t expect much relief. An 82% chance of light to moderate rain is forecasted, likely arriving in the early afternoon. If you're out and about, prepare for sudden downpours and plan your day accordingly.

Puerto Vallarta Weather Tonight

Evening will offer little reprieve from the heat. Temperatures will hover around 27°C (81°F), and an 80% chance of rain continues through the night. Roads may become slippery, so motorists should drive slowly and maintain a safe distance from other vehicles. The air will feel thick, making hydration essential—even after sunset.

Looking ahead: Tomorrow’s forecast continues rainy trend

Thursday, July 24, 2025, promises more of the same. Temperatures will reach 34°C (93°F) during the day and drop to 27°C (81°F) by night. Morning skies will remain mostly clear with scattered clouds, but rain is virtually guaranteed in the afternoon and evening, with forecasts calling for a 90–100% chance of showers. Winds will be light from the west-southwest, with no major gusts expected.

National forecast: Rainfall sweeps across Pacific and Gulf coasts

Puerto Vallarta isn’t alone in its soggy outlook. The Mexican monsoon is making its presence felt, triggering widespread showers across western and southern states. The National Meteorological Service warns of very heavy rain (50–75 mm) in Jalisco, Nayarit, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Oaxaca, and several others. These downpours could lead to rising rivers, localized flooding, and possible landslides.

Northern states like Durango and Sinaloa are also bracing for severe weather due to atmospheric instability, while dust storms are possible in Baja California, Zacatecas, and San Luis Potosí.

Temperatures sizzle across Mexico

Today’s hottest regions will see maximum temperatures between 40 and 45°C in parts of Sonora, Baja California, and Sinaloa. Meanwhile, states along Mexico’s Pacific and Gulf coasts, including Jalisco, Veracruz, and the Yucatán Peninsula, will experience highs of 35 to 40°C, combined with high humidity.

In contrast, central states like Mexico City and Toluca will enjoy cooler temperatures, ranging from 13°C to 27°C, though thunderstorms are expected in the afternoon and evening.

Wind and wave warnings

Wind gusts of 40 to 60 km/h are forecast in areas like Chihuahua, Coahuila, Oaxaca, Campeche, and Yucatán, along with 1 to 2 meter wave heights in the Gulf of Tehuantepec. Boaters and coastal communities should be on alert.

What this means for Puerto Vallarta

In addition to the local forecast, Jalisco’s inclusion in the national severe rain advisory adds another layer of urgency. Residents and tourists alike should:

Avoid poorly drained areas , especially during heavy rain

, especially during heavy rain Use caution while driving —wet roads and low visibility can increase accident risk

—wet roads and low visibility can increase accident risk Stay hydrated and wear light clothing to combat the heat

to combat the heat Secure outdoor furniture or signage in case of wind gusts

If you’re planning activities around town, consider rescheduling outdoor plans and keeping an eye on local alerts. Conditions can change quickly this time of year.

Stay informed

For up-to-date information, visit Mexico’s National Meteorological Service or tune into local weather alerts. The rainy season in Puerto Vallarta is known for sudden, intense storms followed by sunshine—so even if skies darken, it doesn’t mean the whole day is lost.

Whether you're here for vacation or you call Vallarta home, the best way to enjoy the day is to plan ahead, stay flexible, and keep cool—literally and figuratively.

