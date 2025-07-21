Puerto Vallarta weather forecast July 21, 2025

Puerto Vallarta woke up under muggy skies Monday, July 21, 2025, as temperatures held at a steady 27 °C. The municipal meteorological station recorded a high of 33 °C and an overnight low of 26 °C. Residents should plan around intermittent downpours, seek shade during peak heat, and keep cool indoors when possible.…

Puerto Vallarta woke up under muggy skies Monday, July 21, 2025, as temperatures held at a steady 27 °C. The municipal meteorological station recorded a high of 33 °C and an overnight low of 26 °C. Residents should plan around intermittent downpours, seek shade during peak heat, and keep cool indoors when possible.

Puerto Vallarta Weather Forecast

In the early hours, thermometers climbed to 31 °C under a light west‑northwest breeze of 7 km/h. Showers moved in with 100 % certainty, so locals should stay close to shelter or air‑conditioned spots until the rain eases.

By midday, the mercury peaks at 33 °C. Clear, cloudless skies will follow the morning showers, offering a brief window for outdoor activity—though the intense heat means limiting sun exposure. A gentle breeze at 10 km/h won’t cool much, so sun protection and hydration remain priorities.

After dark, conditions remain warm at 26 °C under a bright full moon and cloudless skies. It’s a good night to rest in well‑ventilated rooms or near fans.

Tip: A little activity goes a long way. Take walks in cooler hours, stay hydrated, and you’ll keep chronic fatigue and stiffness at bay.

Tomorrow’s Preview: Tuesday dawns with calm west‑northwest winds around 8 km/h and a clear sky—all of which will drive temperatures up to 33 °C. Keep water handy and avoid direct sun during the afternoon peak. By early afternoon, a 63 % chance of light to moderate rain arrives, with temps dipping from 33 °C down to 29 °C. Expect winds up to 11 km/h. Rain chances spike to 96 % around dinnertime; drive cautiously on slick roads and seek indoor plans once clouds gather.

Across Mexico, the National Meteorological Service warns that the Mexican monsoon and nearby cyclonic circulation will unleash heavy to very heavy rains in much of the northwest and central highlands. Low‑pressure channels and a passing tropical wave will fuel storms from Sonora to Michoacán, with potential thunderstorms and hail.

Heavy to Very Heavy Rains (50–75 mm): Sonora, Chihuahua, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán

Sonora, Chihuahua, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán Showers with Heavy Rains (25–50 mm): Coahuila, Durango, Nayarit, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán, Quintana Roo

Coahuila, Durango, Nayarit, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Puebla, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán, Quintana Roo Intervals of Showers (5–25 mm): Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos, Tlaxcala, Guerrero

Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Mexico City, Morelos, Tlaxcala, Guerrero Isolated Showers (0.1–5 mm): Tamaulipas

River and stream levels could rise quickly. Landslides, flooding, and local power outages are possible where rainfall falls hardest.

Heat Alerts: Expect highs of 40–45 °C in northeast Baja California and northwest Sonora. Most coastal and southern states will see 35–40 °C. Central highlands remain milder at 30–35 °C.

Wind and Waves:

Strong gusts (50–70 km/h) in Chihuahua, Coahuila, Nuevo León, Tamaulipas, and the Oaxaca isthmus.

Gulf of Tehuantepec waves of 1–2 m may disrupt small craft.

Regional Highlights:

Mexico City & State of Mexico: Morning fog lifts into partly cloudy skies. Temperatures range 12–25 °C. Afternoon showers may carry lightning and hail.

Morning fog lifts into partly cloudy skies. Temperatures range 12–25 °C. Afternoon showers may carry lightning and hail. Baja California Peninsula: Fog in the west at dawn; hot afternoons with storms in Baja California Sur and dust storms possible near Mexicali.

Fog in the west at dawn; hot afternoons with storms in Baja California Sur and dust storms possible near Mexicali. Central Pacific (Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán): Very heavy afternoon rains could trigger flash flooding.

Very heavy afternoon rains could trigger flash flooding. Gulf Coast & Yucatán Peninsula: Heavy downpours and storms from Veracruz to Quintana Roo, with gusty east‑northeast winds up to 60 km/h.

Heavy downpours and storms from Veracruz to Quintana Roo, with gusty east‑northeast winds up to 60 km/h. Northern Tablelands & Central Mesa: Cool, foggy mornings give way to thunderstorms and hail risks in Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Guanajuato, Querétaro, and Puebla.

Stay tuned to official updates, secure loose outdoor items, and practice safe driving in wet conditions. Health professionals urge everyone—especially the elderly and young children—to drink plenty of fluids and limit strenuous activity during heat peaks and storms. With the season’s second monsoon surge underway, remaining alert can make the difference between a safe day and unexpected weather troubles.

