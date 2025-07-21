puerto vallarta weather

Puerto Vallarta weather forecast July 21, 2025

July 21, 2025
Puerto Vallarta woke up under muggy skies Monday, July 21, 2025, as temperatures held at a steady 27 °C. The municipal meteorological station recorded a high of 33 °C and an overnight low of 26 °C. Residents should plan around intermittent downpours, seek shade during peak heat, and keep cool indoors when possible.…
