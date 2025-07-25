Puerto Vallarta weather forecast brings heavy rain today – July 25, 2025

Puerto Vallarta Weather - Puerto Vallarta residents woke to steady rainfall on Friday, July 25, 2025, as the Puerto Vallarta weather forecast predicts showers from dawn until night. The National Meteorological Service reports temperatures ranging from 26°C at dawn to a peak of 33°C in the afternoon. Winds will stay…

Morning hours began with 100 percent chance of light to moderate rain. Temperatures climbed quickly from 26°C to 31°C under cloudy skies. West‑northwest breezes reached up to 10 km/h but stayed gentle. Officials recommend staying in shaded or air‑conditioned spaces and keeping rain gear handy if travel is necessary.

By early afternoon, rainfall continued with a 94 percent chance of light to moderate showers. The mercury hit the day’s high of 33°C, pushing humidity levels higher. Winds eased to about 8 km/h, creating a still, muggy atmosphere. Locals are urged to avoid prolonged sun exposure if brief breaks in the rain arrive and to drink plenty of water to prevent heat stress.

The evening will bring little relief. Temperatures will hover around 27°C with a 99 percent chance of continued rain. No significant wind shifts are expected, so flooding and slick roads could persist. Citizens should seek shelter indoors and ensure drainage around homes remains clear.

A practical tip for the day: keeping your home tidy and well‑ventilated can boost mood and rest quality despite the gloom. A clean living space helps you relax and recharge when outdoor plans stall.

Looking ahead to Saturday, July 26, residents should expect similar conditions. Dawn will start at 31°C with a full‑day rain outlook. Winds from the northwest will peak at 9 km/h, offering minimal respite. By mid‑morning, temperatures will dip slightly to 30°C with heavy rain still at 100 percent probability. Roads may become slippery, so drivers should reduce speed and maintain safe distances.

Nighttime temperatures will settle near 26°C. Light northwesterly breezes around 4 km/h will make rain sounds the only soundtrack. With no break in sight, planning indoor activities or checking for flash flood alerts remains important.

Puerto Vallarta weather forecast

Beyond local rain, the National Meteorological Service warns of very heavy rains in several southern states. A cyclonic circulation over southeastern Mexico, combined with Gulf and Caribbean moisture, will bring heavy showers to Guerrero, Oaxaca, Chiapas, Veracruz, Tabasco, Campeche, Yucatán, and Quintana Roo. Northern and western regions will see heavy downpours through a Pacific moisture influx and atmospheric instability.

The Service expects heavy rains of 50 to 75 mm in coastal and southern states. Showers of 25 to 50 mm will affect Chihuahua, Durango, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, and central highlands. Regions such as Sinaloa and Coahuila will receive light to moderate rains, while areas like Sonora and Zacatecas may see isolated showers.

High temperatures will crack 45 °C in parts of Sonora, with 40–45 °C highs from Baja California to Tamaulipas. Gusty winds up to 70 km/h could raise dust storms in northern states and topple weak structures. Coastal areas face wave heights of 1.5–2.5 m, so mariners should exercise caution.

Residents across Mexico should prepare for flooding, landslides, and poor visibility on highways. The rain could spike river levels and trigger mudslides in hilly terrain. Emergency services advise clearing drains and securing loose objects outdoors.

Puerto Vallarta’s mix of tropical heat and rain can test even seasoned locals. By planning indoor options, dressing in light, quick‑dry fabrics, and checking weather updates, you can stay safe and comfortable. The Puerto Vallarta weather forecast calls for a wet day, so keep your umbrella close and adjust your schedule to match the showers.

