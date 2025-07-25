puerto vallarta weather

Puerto Vallarta weather forecast brings heavy rain today – July 25, 2025

July 25, 2025
Puerto Vallarta Weather - Puerto Vallarta residents woke to steady rainfall on Friday, July 25, 2025, as the Puerto Vallarta weather forecast predicts showers from dawn until night. The National Meteorological Service reports temperatures ranging from 26°C at dawn to a peak of 33°C in the afternoon. Winds will stay…
