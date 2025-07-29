Rainy skies and soaring temperatures in Puerto Vallarta and across Mexico today

Puerto Vallarta weather on July 29, 2025, brings clouds, rain, and sweltering heat

Residents and visitors in Puerto Vallarta should prepare for a warm, wet Tuesday as cloudy skies and rainfall take over the region. According to today’s forecast, temperatures will climb to 34°C (93°F) in the afternoon, with overnight lows around 26°C (79°F). Humidity levels remain high, adding to the discomfort brought by the heat and scattered rain showers throughout the day.

Local forecast: Morning clouds and afternoon showers

The day started warm, with morning temperatures already reaching 31°C, accompanied by dense cloud cover. Though the westerly winds are light—hovering around 7 km/h—they're not enough to cut through the thick humidity or to cool down the atmosphere. Cloudy skies early in the day mean limited natural light, so indoor spaces may feel dim.

By early afternoon, rain chances rise to 59% as light to moderate showers are expected to develop. Combined with the scorching 34°C temperature, it's a good idea to stay indoors, drink plenty of water, and use air conditioning or shaded areas for relief. Winds are forecast to pick up slightly to 10 km/h, still calm but noticeable during rain bursts.

At night, skies will remain mostly cloudy, although the cloud cover may thin out as the evening progresses. A full moon will be out but likely obscured for much of the night. Temperatures will dip to 26°C, though humidity will keep conditions feeling warmer than the number suggests.

Looking ahead: Wednesday promises more rain and heat

The outlook for Wednesday, July 30, brings similar weather patterns. The morning will see temperatures around 31°C, under partly cloudy skies with a calm breeze at 8 km/h. While early conditions may seem stable, there’s a 100% chance of light to moderate rain in the afternoon, with winds staying light.

Evening temperatures will cool slightly to 25°C, though the 99% chance of rain means road conditions could remain slippery. Those planning to drive should use caution, especially on poorly drained streets.

National weather: Heavy rains and extreme heat across Mexico

Puerto Vallarta's wet forecast is just one part of a broader weather pattern affecting the country. According to the National Meteorological Service, much of Mexico is under the influence of the Mexican monsoon, tropical waves, and low-pressure troughs, resulting in widespread rain, thunderstorms, and soaring temperatures.

States like Veracruz, Oaxaca, and Chiapas face intense rainfall (75–150 mm), while Jalisco, Colima, Michoacán, Guerrero, Puebla, and Tabasco—including Puerto Vallarta’s home state—are forecast to receive very heavy rain (50–75 mm).

The storms are being fueled by Tropical Waves 16 and 17, interacting with cyclonic circulations aloft and troughs moving across central and southeastern Mexico. The Yucatán Peninsula is also under threat of severe rainfall, with 100% rain probability in states like Campeche, Yucatán, and Quintana Roo.

All rainfall comes with risks of flash floods, rising river levels, landslides, and hazardous road conditions. Lightning and hail are also possible in the western and central states, making extra caution necessary.

Heat wave continues in northern and coastal regions

While some areas are being soaked, others continue to bake under a persistent heat wave. Temperatures in parts of Baja California and Sonora are expected to surpass 45°C (113°F) today, with very hot conditions (40–45°C) forecast for Baja California Sur, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Colima, and Michoacán.

A wide swath of Mexico—from Chihuahua to Campeche—will see highs ranging from 35 to 40°C, with the heat exacerbated by high humidity in coastal zones. Even typically cooler areas like the State of Mexico and Puebla are expected to see maximums of 30–35°C.

These scorching conditions increase the risk of heatstroke, especially for vulnerable populations. Authorities recommend avoiding outdoor activity during peak hours and staying hydrated.

Wind and wave warnings for southern coasts

Beyond rain and heat, strong winds and coastal hazards are also in today’s forecast. Gusts reaching 60 to 80 km/h are expected in Oaxaca, particularly across the Isthmus and Gulf of Tehuantepec. Other regions—including Sonora, Chihuahua, Veracruz, and the Valley of Mexico—may experience gusts between 40 and 60 km/h.

Wave heights along the coasts of Oaxaca and Guerrero will range from 1.5 to 2.5 meters, which could present danger for small vessels and beachgoers.

Puerto Vallarta travelers: Pack for rain and heat

Anyone visiting Puerto Vallarta this week should pack with versatility in mind. Umbrellas and light rain jackets are essential, as is light, breathable clothing to handle the steamy weather. Footwear with good traction is also advised due to slippery sidewalks during sudden downpours.

For those staying indoors, keep an eye on the latest forecasts, especially if planning travel outside of Jalisco. With the national picture showing widespread thunderstorms, flash flood potential, and high winds, it's a good day to enjoy the view from a dry, cool space.

Mental health reminder amid weather stress

High heat and rainy days can weigh on mood and energy levels. Experts recommend paying attention to mental health as much as physical comfort. Practices such as light therapy, hydration, rest, and mindfulness can help ease the strain of uncomfortable weather conditions.

Sources:

Servicio Meteorológico Nacional (SMN)

Government of Mexico Weather Alerts

Local forecast for Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco – July 29, 2025

