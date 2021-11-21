What are the most visited beaches in Mexico

Of the 32 states of the Mexican Republic, 17 have beaches; that is, more than 50 percent of the country. Even the Secretariat of the Navy ( Semar ) registers a total of 440 beaches that extend along the coasts of the Gulf, the Pacific, or Atlantic.

Thanks to this great offer of beaches, the country is recognized as one of the main beach destinations in the world. And although each one has its own magic and beauty, the truth is that some are more visited than others, especially for their access roads, cleanliness and tourist services.

The Ministry of Tourism ( Sectur ) reported in its most recent study the five beaches preferred by national and foreign travelers:

Playa del Carmen, Quintana Roo

It is the destination that had the highest hotel occupancy with an average of 82.6 percent. The popular Fifth Avenue is a place full of restaurants, bars, and shops in which it is common to find travelers from all over the world. In addition, it is a must for those who enjoy the nightlife.

Despite the above, in terms of flight and lodging costs, it ranks number eight out of 10 among the most expensive.

Nuevo Vallarta, Nayarit

This destination is located between the Pacific and the Sierra de Vallejo. Here luxury meets abundant nature in an atmosphere of hospitality and comfort. And if you are a lover of surfing, its big waves will make you spend hours of fun.

This place reported a percentage of visits of 77.5% and is the third place in terms of flights and accommodation.

Cancun Quintana Roo

There is no doubt that it has become the most famous beach destination in the country, for its intense nightlife, natural beauty, and archaeological ruins. A true paradise of turquoise waters and fine white sand.

It obtained the number three place in occupancy with 76.6 percent. However, one of its greatest attractions is that it has a wide range of hotels and restaurants to suit all budgets.

In the price quote with accommodation and air, this place ranked number six.

Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco

It is a beautiful city in the middle of the mountains, the sea, and the sun. Its location is enviable, on one side it has a huge bay in the Pacific Ocean, with different shades of blue; and on the other, in the mountains, with cooler temperatures, thanks to its rivers and waterfalls.

It is fourth place in terms of occupancy and costs. The Sectur report indicated that it had an occupancy of 74.1 percent.

Los Cabos, Baja California Sur

This jewel of crystalline waters is located between two seas and a mountainous desert, called “El fin de la Tierra” (or The end of the Earth).

One of its natural icons is the rocky “Arch”, which can be visited on foot from time to time when the tide is low.

It is fifth place in terms of occupancy, with 68.9 percent. However, it ranks first in terms of room and flight prices, so you may have to save a little more to get to know it.

Receive the PVDN morning newsletter, exclusive content, and Whatsapp messaging for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN Supporter, learn more here, Or you can support local media with a one-time donation here

On the other hand, the Statistical Compendium of Tourism in Mexico of the Sectur, revealed that the arrival of tourists to beach centers was more than 35 million, of which 55.3% were nationals and 44.7% foreigners.

The beach destinations with the most arrivals of national tourists were Acapulco (Guerrero) and Puerto Escondido (Oaxaca), while for foreigners the Riviera Maya, Playa del Carmen, and Los Cabos.

Looking to start a business in Mexico? Successful and Reputable Interior Design & Remodel Business in San Miguel de Allende For Sale

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN