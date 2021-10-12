With 141 deaths from COVID-19 in 24 hours, Mexico reports the lowest figures of the third wave

The Ministry of Health (SSa), through the daily report, indicated that this Monday, October 11, 141 deaths and 2,007 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the country, these are the lowest figures since the third wave of COVID-19 began in the country.

With these figures, 3,725,242 infections and 282,227 deaths caused by SARS-CoV-2 were accumulated nationwide since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the demographic data of the epidemic, confirmed cases show a predominance in women with 50.1 percent. Meanwhile, the overall median age is 39 years.

The agency also noted that the City of Mexico and the State of Mexico are the states with the highest estimated number of active cases, those being people who presented symptoms within the past 14-days. At the national level, 35,782 active cases are reported.

Since March 2020, the federal administration has registered the total number of infections by place of residence, with which Mexico City has reported 957,184; the State of Mexico 367,552; Nuevo Leon 199,938; Guanajuato 179,933; Jalisco 157,471; Tabasco 138,345; Puebla 121,740; Veracruz 120,047; Sonora 109,492 and San Luis Potosí have presented 100,829. The highest number of accumulated infections is concentrated in these 10 entities, with 66% of the total.

According to the information, the health agency asserted that, in the last week, there was a 30% decrease in the number of estimated cases, compared to the previous seven days.

While in the last 24 hours, the occupation of general beds and those with ventilators decreased one percentage point, to settle at 27 and 25 percent, respectively.

Likewise, it was reported that in the last five weeks, there was an increase in the infections of people in the age range of 18 to 29 years, placing it as the group most prone to contracting the virus, followed by the sector of 30 to 39 years and those from 40 to 49 years old.

On the other hand, the distribution of deaths by COVID-19 by gender and age had a prevalence of 62% in men. The average age of deaths from coronavirus is 64 years.

Mexico City leads with 51,476 deaths, followed by the State of Mexico (32,004), Jalisco (16,334), Puebla (14,826), Veracruz (13,754), Nuevo León (12,775), Guanajuato (12,188), Baja California (9,388), Sinaloa (8,588) and Chihuahua (7,986). The set of entities mentioned represent 64.4% of deaths in the country.

