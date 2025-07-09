With a 40,000 liter margarita, Tijuana aims for new world record

Tijuana plans a 40,000-liter Margarita Cachanilla to beat Las Vegas’s 32,000-liter record. Join the July 11–13 festivities and help create the world’s largest margarita.

Tijuana will celebrate its 136th anniversary this July by attempting to mix a 40,000-liter margarita and set a new Guinness World Record. The “Margarita Cachanilla” event runs July 11–13, 2025, and invites locals and visitors to join hands in creating what could become the world’s largest margarita.

City organizers have set their sights on surpassing Las Vegas’s current record of 32,000 liters, held since 2011. To reach 40,000 liters, event planners will use a 6-meter by 4-meter custom tank filled with Tequila Cachanilla, lime juice, triple sec and a touch of salt. Attendees will see the tank being filled in real time, while a team of volunteers ensures the mix stays true to the classic recipe.

Fabiola Partida Durán, founder of Tequila Cachanilla, says the idea sprang from friendly conversation. “What started as a fun challenge among friends turned into a community effort,” she said. “We brought together local entrepreneurs, young professionals and government bodies to show the world our passion for craft and culture.” Her enthusiasm reflects the wider goal: spotlight Baja California’s spirit and build pride in Tijuana’s heritage.

The three-day festival offers tiered passes for different experiences. For 499 pesos, the Margarita Experience Pass grants early access on July 11, preferred entry on the following days, unlimited free margaritas and the chance to help fill the record tank. A Saturday Party Pass costs 299 pesos and covers July 12 entry with live music, a food court and unlimited drinks. The Sunday Gozadera Pass, also 299 pesos, invites guests to a day of music, dancing and complimentary margaritas.

Local authorities and business groups have rallied behind the effort. The Baja California Tourism Secretariat is promoting the event through regional campaigns, while the Canirac restaurant association and key business leaders are sponsoring bars, sound systems and safety measures. City officials hope the event will draw visitors from both sides of the border and boost Tijuana’s reputation as a destination for bold cultural events.

Tourism director Ana López Hernández notes the timing is ideal. “July brings many visitors for summer breaks,” she said. “Pairing our anniversary celebrations with a record-breaking attempt will highlight Tijuana’s welcoming vibe and creative edge.” Organizers also plan craft markets, food stalls and live performances along Avenida Revolución to give guests a full taste of the city.

Beyond the spectacle, the Margarita Cachanilla aims to leave a lasting mark. Proceeds from ticket sales will support local cultural programs and small-business grants. Organizers expect thousands of attendees and major media coverage. If successful, the record will not only cement Tijuana’s place in the Guinness Book but also offer entrepreneurs a model for large-scale community projects.

As July 11 approaches, anticipation is rising. Whether for the thrill of participation or the promise of a free margarita, visitors can join Tijuana in an effort that mixes record-setting ambition with regional pride. When the final drop hits the giant tank, the cheers may echo far beyond Baja California.