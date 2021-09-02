With unanimous vote, Mexico bans animal testing for cosmetic products

Today, Thursday, September 2, the Mexico Senate unanimously approved the draft decree to prohibit the use of animals in cosmetic product testing.
With 103 votes in favor, zero against, and zero abstentions, the legislators of all the political parties within the Senate of the Republic unified criteria to approve the opinion on the reform of the General Law of Health so that any type of experimentation or testing of cosmetic products on animals is expressly prohibited.
Mexico promotes a global agenda in favor of animal defense, since multiple laboratories that produce shampoos, soaps, rejuvenating creams, skin lightening, and makeup first test their products on animals, causing them to suffer through testing and poor living conditions.
Olga Sánchez Cordero, the new president of the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Senators, indicated that the approved opinion will be turned over to the federal executive power for its ratification and publication in the Official Gazette of the Federation ( DOF ) so that this reform can become law.
The document, returned to the Senate, establishes that cosmetic research may not include tests on animals of cosmetic ingredients, of finished cosmetic products, or of their ingredients or their mixture.
In addition to this, under the perspective of inhibiting this practice thoroughly, neither will it be possible to manufacture, import, or commercialize cosmetic products when their final formulation is tested on animals, and when they contain ingredients or combinations of these that are or have been tested on animals.
Likewise, to encourage responsible consumption and guarantee the consumer’s right to information, the labeling of commercialized cosmetic products may indicate that no tests have been carried out on animals in their manufacture.
Anyone who hires, authorizes, conducts, participates in, or develops cosmetic tests on animals will be punished with a penalty of two to seven years in prison and a fine equivalent to 200 to 2,000 times the value of the Update Measurement Unit ( UMA ).
In addition, it requires a period of 180 days to issue the legal provisions necessary for the application of the decree and highlights that the Ministry of Health ( SSa ), in the attention of its budget availability, will encourage and provide facilities for national research aimed at developing model alternatives to the use of animal tests, validated by the international scientific community.
Finally, a period of two years is provided from the issuance of the legal provisions so that manufacturers can substitute cosmetic tests on animals with alternative methods to evaluate the safety and efficacy of cosmetic products.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- 40% of Puerto Vallarta still without water or electricity after Hurricane Nora The mayor of Puerto Vallarta, Jorge Antonio Quintero Alvarado, acknowledged that due to the damage caused by Hurricane Nora last weekend, 40 percent of the municipality faces a crisis in the supply of water and electricity, for which he asked the population to have patience. The mayor pointed out that to help overcome this situation,…
- Bars and Clubs reopen in Puerto Vallarta with 25% maximum occupancy After a month of closures, Puerto Vallarta bars and clubs will reopen tomorrow with a 25% maximum occupancy restriction set by the State of Jalisco. Restaurants have a 50% maximum occupancy. Businesses found in violation of COVID-19 protocols risk permanent closure. As part of the Jalisco 2021 Plan for controlling the spread of COVID-19, indoor…
- Hurricane Nora leaves damage in Puerto Vallarta Floods in several neighborhoods, structural damage to buildings and bridges, and the disappearance of two people were the results of Hurricane Nora as it passes through Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. Authorities of the Puerto Vallarta City Council and Civil Protection were warning about the imminent overflow of the Cuale River, which occurred in the early morning…
- Puerto Vallarta releases preliminary report of damage by Hurricane Nora The interim mayor of Puerto Vallarta, Jorge Antonio Quintero Alvarado, released the preliminary report on the damage caused by the passage of Hurricane ‘Nora’ in Puerto Vallarta, which was mostly caused by the overflow of the Cuale and Pitillal rivers. Accompanied by the secretaries of the State Social Assistance System, Alberto Esquer Gutiérrez and of…
- Mexico sees easing of third COVID-19 wave Israel Buendía sat up in the bed closest to the window, a machine forcing oxygen into his nose. He’d been at the Hospital Ajusco Medio for two weeks and now he was marveling at the sound of his own voice. Just last Friday, Buendía had felt good too. He bathed, walked the hall a bit.…