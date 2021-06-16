108-Car train derails in Jalisco; 4 damaged home, 3 injuries, and 1 death

In the Jalisco town of San Isidro Mazatepec, a train derailed and damaged four homes. This accident left one person dead and three people injured, according to the Jalisco State Civil Protection and Firefighters Unit ( UEPCBJ ).

According to Civil Protection, the accident occurred in the town of San Isidro Mazatepec during the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

“We dealt with [the] rollover of a 108-car train in San Isidro Mazatepec, municipality of Tala. 2 locomotives and 12 wagons overturned on 4 houses, resulting in 3 injured and 1 deceased. Our officers carried out the extraction of the deceased who was found among the rubble,” the unit reported through its social networks.

After the accident, the two operators of the train, who were unharmed, went to the nearest station for help. After the emergency call, Ferromex personnel went to the scene of the accident to begin the removal of the train and cargo aboard.

According to reports, the deceased was a 68-year-old man named Pablo Cázares. He was sleeping inside his two-story house when his home fell on him with the impact of the train.

“He was sleeping at the time of the accident, collapsing part of the roof of his house. The person was extracted and handed over to Semefo to confirm the victim had died as a result of the accident,” explained a member of UEPCBJ to Noticieros Milenio. For now, the body was transferred to the Jalisco Institute of Sciences where the autopsy will be carried out.

In addition to this, one of the wagons also affected an agave field and according to Israel, the owner of the plantation, it lost approximately 300 thousand pesos. This is not only due to the destruction of his planting, but also because he had to remove other plants so that the cranes could remove the derailed wagons.

Grupo México Transportes is already trying to distance themselves from responsibility in stating that the accident could be a result of vandalism.

“The derailed units reached homes that encroached on the concessioned right of way, the security strip that covers at least 15 meters lateral to the roads, where unfortunately one person lost his life. Emergency services and Ferromex workers immediately went to the scene. In collaboration with the authorities, the investigation of probable acts of vandalism as the cause of the accident began ”, explained the company.

This incident came just a couple of days after an investigation by The New York Times once again drew attention to the partial collapse of Metro Line 12 in Mexico City.

Last Monday, May 3, a bridge on Line 12 of the Mexico City Metro collapsed at Olivos station, causing a convoy to collapse from the road. According to official information from the CDMX government, there were 79 injured and 26 deceased.

The most recent report in the US newspaper looks to the Mexican Foreign Minister, Marcelo Ebrard, and Carlos Slim, as those most responsible for the event. The media points out that the tragic end derived from serious flaws found in the construction. However, behind it is also political opportunism and sloppy work.

