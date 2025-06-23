110,000 Fentanyl Pills Seized in Ciudad Juárez in Joint Mexico-US Operation

Mexican authorities, in coordination with the FBI, arrested three people and seized 110,000 fentanyl pills in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua. One suspect had an active US arrest warrant.

Mexican security forces, in close coordination with the FBI, arrested three individuals and seized 110,000 fentanyl pills during a high-level operation in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua. The operation, which unfolded in the Fuentes del Valle neighborhood, marks a major blow against cross-border drug trafficking and underscores ongoing binational efforts to combat the illegal fentanyl trade.

Omar García Harfuch, head of Mexico’s Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC), confirmed the arrests and seizure in a public statement. “In an action led by @FGRMexico and investigative personnel from @SSPCMexico, in coordination with @Defensamx1 and @SEMAR_mx, in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, three people related to fentanyl trafficking were arrested. One of the detainees has an arrest warrant in the United States. 110,000 fentanyl pills were seized,” Harfuch announced.

The suspects were identified as Jesús Chávez García, a Mexican national; Irma Ayline Solís, a U.S. citizen; and Carlos Alexis Fierro Sánchez, who holds dual Mexican-American nationality. Fierro Sánchez was of particular interest to both Mexican and U.S. authorities due to an outstanding arrest warrant in the United States related to drug distribution charges.

Authorities stated that the operation was the result of extensive intelligence sharing between Mexican and American law enforcement agencies. The coordinated effort was led by the Federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR) and the SSPC, with support from the Ministry of National Defense (Sedena), the Mexican Navy (Semar), and the National Guard (GN).

During routine patrols in the Fuentes del Valle area, agents observed a vehicle with two men and one woman acting suspiciously. When officers approached, the occupants attempted to flee, initiating a brief pursuit through the neighborhood. The vehicle was intercepted just a short distance later.

Upon conducting a security inspection, agents discovered ten packages made of transparent plastic hidden inside the vehicle. Each package contained thousands of fentanyl pills, with the total seizure amounting to approximately 110,000 pills.

Authorities immediately detained the three individuals, informed them of their legal rights, and transferred them along with the confiscated drugs to the custody of the Public Ministry, which will now determine their legal proceedings.

“The American woman and the two men, one of whom holds dual nationality, were detained, informed of their legal rights, and, along with the confiscated items, were placed at the disposal of the corresponding Public Ministry agent, who will determine their legal status,” the SSPC confirmed in a follow-up statement.

The agency emphasized that the operation reflects ongoing cooperation between Mexican and U.S. law enforcement, particularly in curbing the flow of synthetic opioids across borders. “With these actions, the institutions comprising the Security Cabinet reaffirm their commitment to working in coordination with international security agencies to curb the trafficking of illicit substances and prevent drugs from reaching young people,” the SSPC added.

Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid significantly more potent than heroin, has been at the center of a growing health crisis in North America. In recent years, U.S. authorities have pressured Mexican cartels and local traffickers, whom they accuse of manufacturing and exporting the drug in bulk quantities. In response, the Mexican government has stepped up enforcement, surveillance, and international collaboration.

Ciudad Juárez, a key transit point on the U.S.-Mexico border, has long been a hub for drug trafficking due to its proximity to El Paso, Texas, and its history of cartel activity. Operations like the one executed this week demonstrate the Mexican government’s intention to confront these issues with stronger institutional coordination and technological surveillance tools.

So far, no formal charges have been publicly announced, and it remains unclear whether the suspects will be extradited or face trial in Mexico. Authorities have not released further details on the intended destination of the fentanyl shipment or the specific charges each suspect may face.

This arrest is the latest in a string of high-profile seizures in Chihuahua state, where Mexican federal forces have significantly increased their presence in recent months. Analysts suggest that intensified joint operations like this could become more common as both nations escalate their crackdown on synthetic drugs.

Officials in both countries have reiterated that tackling the fentanyl crisis requires not only law enforcement cooperation but also public health strategies and cross-border policy alignment. While the fight is far from over, this major seizure sends a clear message: the trafficking of synthetic opioids will continue to be a top priority for Mexico and its international partners.