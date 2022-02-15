‘13 Flores’ mural unveiled at Puerto Vallarta school

As part of the ‘Ink and Pigment’ project, ‘Dr. Valentín Gómez Farías’, the mural ’13 Flores’ by the artist Adrián Takano, was presented at the 84 secondary school of Puerto Vallarta.
In the midst of an emotional event that was attended by students, parents, educational and municipal authorities, who thanked the poet Raúl Gibrán for the impetus he has given to this type of work, in addition to highlighting the talent of the artists who have left art on the walls of the educational institution.
In order to witness the unveiling of this beautiful work, councilors María Elena Curiel Preciado and Carla Helena Castro López attended on behalf of the municipal government, recognizing once again the importance of this initiative not only in the process of training the young people from Vallarta, but also to enrich the artistic and cultural activities of our port.
Receive the PVDN newsletter, exclusive content, and Whatsapp messaging for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN Supporter, Become a Sponsor here.
Previously, the director of secondary school 84, teacher José Luis Gómez Torres, welcomed the attendees, pointing out the importance of the arts, which allow human beings to express themselves in an original way through basic elements such as body, space, time, movement, sound, shape, and color, considering them structured aesthetic languages to carry a message of ideas, dreams, thoughts, feelings, postures, and reflections that form the inner world of artists, specifying that works of art have the power to delight, excite, move or teach those who see them.
The promoter of the ‘Tinta y Pigmento’ project, the poet Raúl Gibrán, pointed out that the mural “13 Flores” would be the eighth piece, thanking the support of various instances to achieve its realization, as well as the talent of the painters who enhanced the project embodied in several schools in Puerto Vallarta, works that pay homage to characters from our city and their phrases. In this mural the verses are by María José Zorrilla Alcalá and by Raúl Gibrán himself.
The painter Adrián Takano explained the mystique of his mural “13 Flores”, pointing out that his inspiration for the work was art itself, the artists and the processes, the ancestral cultures, the figure of the shaman, in the parallels that exist between the artist and the shaman; being able to see beyond the perceptions of everyday life to carry a message, exploring fantasy and other realities, since while in Western society the number 13 is considered negatively charged, for our ancestors it was a sacred number.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Tourism in Puerto Vallarta dips below pre-pandemic levels in January The arrival of international tourists to Puerto Vallarta decreased in January of this year compared to 2019, before the pandemic. According to the Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP), the Puerto Vallarta International Airport had a reduction of 11.8 percent in passengers in January 2022 compared to 2019, although with an improvement of 113.7% compared to…
- ‘13 Flores’ mural unveiled at Puerto Vallarta school As part of the ‘Ink and Pigment’ project, ‘Dr. Valentín Gómez Farías’, the mural ’13 Flores’ by the artist Adrián Takano, was presented at the 84 secondary school of Puerto Vallarta. In the midst of an emotional event that was attended by students, parents, educational and municipal authorities, who thanked the poet Raúl Gibrán for…
- Coronavirus in Mexico as of February 10, 2022 The Ministry of Health (SSa) reported that until this Thursday, February 10, 5,226,269 cases of accumulated infections of coronavirus ( COVID-19 ) have been registered. In addition, since the start of the pandemic, Mexico has suffered 311,554 deaths from the disease. This means that in the last 24 hours, 34,261 infections were added, as well…
- More than 500 pets have been sterilized in Puerto Vallarta The Animal Welfare Subdirectorate of Puerto Vallarta continues to promote the care and health of pets, through the sterilization actions that are carried out each week in the clinics, as well as in different neighborhoods of the municipality, achieving to date, the care of more than 500 pets. The head of the unit, Luna Knopfler…
- Islas Marías, once a prison island, will open to tourism in April After a year delay in opening, the Marías Islands, off the coast of Nayarit, confirmed the opening to tourism in April of this year. The Environmental and Cultural Education Center “Muros de Agua – José Revueltas”, as this island once served as a prison from 1905 to 2019, and as of March 8, 2019, thanks…