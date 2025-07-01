Embalmed Bodies Discovered at Ciudad Juárez Crematorium Now Total 381

Chihuahua

Authorities in Chihuahua have found 381 embalmed bodies at an allegedly illegal crematorium in Ciudad Juárez. The case dates back to at least 2023.

Authorities in the northern Mexican state of Chihuahua have confirmed that the number of embalmed bodies discovered at a property in Ciudad Juárez has risen to 381, deepening the mystery surrounding an allegedly unlicensed crematorium operating in the Granjas Polo Gamboa neighborhood.

The announcement came from the Director of Social Communication of the State Attorney General’s Office, who said the bodies were found inside a building where a crematorium was believed to be functioning without proper authorization. The case has shocked residents and drawn national attention due to the scale and disturbing nature of the discovery.

Bodies Preserved Since at Least 2023

Investigators revealed that some of the embalmed bodies had been at the location since 2023. According to officials, the preservation of the remains was aided by the embalming process, which may have prevented faster decomposition despite the conditions in which they were stored.

Some of the deceased were still dressed in the same clothing worn during their funeral viewings, a detail that has raised concerns about the potential mishandling and desecration of remains.

Authorities emphasized that while embalming delayed decomposition, the lack of proper refrigeration and sanitary conditions makes the situation a potential public health concern. To address this, all remains are currently being transferred to refrigerated trailers while the investigation continues.

Investigation Enters Second Phase

The Attorney General’s Office has moved into the second phase of its investigation, which centers on identifying the deceased. Forensic teams are working to determine the identities of the individuals, some of whom are believed to have been dead for up to three years.

The sheer volume of bodies and the possibility of criminal negligence or fraud has led officials to explore connections with local funeral services, including whether families were misled or defrauded.

Authorities are reviewing records from local funeral homes and cross-referencing them with missing persons databases and public registries of the deceased.

One Arrest Made, Others Under Scrutiny

As of now, one individual has been arrested in connection with the case. The suspect, identified only as José A., is the brother of Luis A., who owns the property where the embalmed bodies were discovered. Luis A. is also listed as the proprietor of two funeral homes that may be linked to the operation.

José A. was reportedly detained at the scene and is currently cooperating with investigators. Authorities have not yet ruled out further arrests, and more suspects may be identified as the case unfolds.

The Attorney General’s Office has yet to confirm whether charges will include crimes such as abuse of corpses, health code violations, or fraud against families who entrusted funeral services to the implicated establishments.

A Community in Shock

The revelations have deeply disturbed residents of Ciudad Juárez, a city already grappling with issues related to crime and public trust. Families who may have used the funeral services in question are being urged to come forward and assist in the identification process.

Health officials have also stepped in to assess any potential risks from the long-term storage of embalmed bodies in a non-regulated environment.

The case has sparked renewed calls for stricter oversight of funeral homes and crematoriums in Mexico, especially in border states where enforcement of licensing and health regulations has sometimes lagged.

As the investigation continues, the Attorney General’s Office has pledged transparency and a thorough review of the practices that led to the mass mishandling of remains.

Authorities have not announced a timeline for concluding the identification process or filing formal charges. For now, refrigerated trailers line the property where the bodies were found—grim evidence of a disturbing lapse in oversight and ethics in the funeral services industry.

