5.6 earthquake in Nayarit causes minor tremors in Puerto Vallarta

On Saturday night, slight earthquake tremors were felt in Puerto Vallarta after a 5.6 earthquake was registered in Nayarit, off the coast of Punta de Mita, no damage was caused.

According to the National Seismological Service, the earthquake was registered in Nayarit and had an intensity of 5.3 degrees, although the U.S. agency puts the earthquake at 5.6: “Preliminary: EARTHQUAKE Magnitude 5.3 Loc 87 km SOUTHWEST of V HIDALGO (EL NUEVO), NAY 07/03/21 21:45 : 02 Lat 21.35 Lon -105.96 Pf 10 km “, reads the tweet published by the agency.

Some users of social networks reported having perceived the earthquake mildly on the Jalisco coast and in Nayarit, while several internet users said they had not noticed the earthquake. According to authorities, the event did not warrant the activation of the seismic alert in the area.

Earthquake shaking tends to be amplified in soft soil conditions, according to John Ebel, the director of the Weston Observatory, which studies and monitors earthquakes. If you live near a landfill, you will likely feel shaking more strongly than if you live on rock formations, Ebel said.

Also, some buildings have a stronger tendency to shake more than others, Ebel said.

Human sensitivity to tremors is another factor that determines whether you will feel earthquake tremors, Ebel said. Humans have a natural sensitivity to feeling vibrations, but some are more sensitive than others, Ebel said.