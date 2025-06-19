5-day alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms in Mexico City

Mexico City’s Civil Protection agency, the Secretariat of Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection (SGIRPC), issued a special warning today in response to the rainy season that has swept the capital over the past several days. Forecasters expect heavy to very heavy downpours with electrical storms to begin on Saturday, June 21, and continue through Thursday, June 26. Residents in all 16 boroughs should brace for intense rainfall and take the recommended precautions to stay safe.

Starting this weekend, radar and satellite data show a steady increase in storm activity over the Valley of Mexico. The SGIRPC reports that rainfall rates could reach up to 50 millimeters per hour in some areas, raising the risk of urban flooding and water accumulation on major avenues. Lightning strikes and strong gusts are also likely, making outdoor conditions hazardous.

To keep people informed and safe, Mexico City’s authorities have activated their risk management protocols. Teams will monitor potential flash floods, clear storm drains, and coordinate with utility crews to respond to power outages or fallen trees. They’ll also broadcast weather alerts through official social channels and public address systems in parks and plazas.

Key Civil Protection Recommendations

Stay dry to stay healthy. Use an umbrella or raincoat whenever you step outside. Keeping your clothing and gear dry helps ward off respiratory problems. Clear your drains. Remove trash and debris from gutters and storm inlets inside and outside your home to prevent local flooding. Avoid fast-flowing water. Never cross streets or avenues with running water—it can sweep you off your feet. Watch your step. Don’t walk through flooded underpasses or overpasses. Even shallow water hides hidden hazards. Be visible on two wheels. Cyclists should wear reflective rain gear to improve visibility in low light and wet conditions. Mind falling debris. Strong winds and soaked trees can drop branches or damage weak structures—stay clear of old trees and scaffolding. Pause outdoor plans. Delay picnics, sports, and other open-air activities until storms pass. Respect electrical risks. Never touch power poles, transformers, or wiring in wet conditions; electrocution hazards rise during storms.

The advisory, issued on June 19, 2025, remains in effect as long as adverse weather conditions persist. Officials urge everyone to stay tuned to updates from the National Meteorological Service and local Civil Protection channels. Simple steps today can prevent accidents and major damage tomorrow.

Many residents remember the floods of recent years, when sudden storms flooded streets and damaged homes. Learning from those events, authorities have ramped up prevention efforts. Community leaders are organizing local brigades to help clear drains and assist vulnerable neighbors, such as the elderly or those with limited mobility.

If you live in a low-lying area or near a riverbank, consider having sandbags on hand and keep your emergency kit stocked with flashlights, batteries, bottled water, and first-aid supplies. Check in on neighbors, especially if they live alone. And if you spot any fallen wires or blocked drains, report them immediately through the city’s 911 line or the SGIRPC app.

With the rainy season in Mexico City set to peak this week, taking these precautions can make the difference between a mild inconvenience and a dangerous emergency. Stay informed, stay prepared, and stay safe.