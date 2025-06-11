A scheduled water cut in Tijuana will hit 75 neighborhoods

A scheduled water cut in Tijuana will hit 75 neighborhoods in the Aldo Esquer and Paraíso districts from June 12, 2025, for up to 60 hours.

The Comisión Estatal de Servicios Públicos de Tijuana (CESPT) will suspend water service in 75 neighborhoods beginning at midnight on Thursday, June 12, to carry out essential rehabilitation work on the Rubí SARH water tank. The interruption will last 24 hours for construction plus an additional 36 hours for system recovery, affecting service for up to 60 consecutive hours.

CESPT engineers plan to replace and reinforce the inlet and outlet piping by installing a new 24-inch line that will strengthen infrastructure installed in 1982. The zones most affected lie within the Paraíso and Aldo Esquer districts in northwest Tijuana, where thousands of homes rely on the Rubí SARH tank for daily supply.

“We understand this suspension will inconvenience many families,” said a CESPT spokesperson. “But these upgrades are critical to prevent future breakdowns and guarantee reliable service across the region.” Officials advise residents to fill rooftop tanks, stock bottled water for drinking and cooking, and limit nonessential water use during the outage.

The full list of affected neighborhoods appears on the CESPT website, where residents can also download a map of service zones. Those with medical needs or special circumstances can request temporary water deliveries by contacting CESPT customer service.

Local businesses, schools, and hospitals are making contingency plans. Some schools will stagger classes or shift to online learning on June 12. Several clinics have arranged water tanker deliveries to ensure hygiene and patient care remain uninterrupted.

Urban planners say this project signals a broader effort by Tijuana authorities to modernize aging water infrastructure statewide. Baja California has faced growing demand on its water systems amid population growth, prompting similar works in Rosarito and Tecate earlier this year.

Residents who experience low pressure or no water after the recovery period should report service issues through CESPT’s 24-hour hotline or via its mobile app. Officials expect full normalization of supply by Saturday morning, June 14, barring unforeseen complications.

