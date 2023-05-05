A Slice of Chicago in Puerto Vallarta: Americana Sports Bar & Grill’s Deep-Dish Pizza

Pizza aficionados in Puerto Vallarta now have a fresh choice to satisfy their cravings!

Since October 2022, Americana Sports Bar & Grill has been dishing out the city’s first deep-dish pizzas, rooted in Chicago tradition. These hearty pies, approximately 2 inches thick, are available in both 10-inch and 12-inch round sizes, and have quickly become a local favorite. In fact, the popular blog Hola Teddy ranked them as the #2 pizza in Puerto Vallarta shortly after their debut.

We spoke with Mark Coopersmith, owner of Americana Sports Bar & Grill, to learn what sets deep-dish pizza apart from other varieties.

According to Mark, “Not only is it thicker and denser, but the arrangement of toppings is unique as well. The crust is first topped with mozzarella cheese, followed by meat options such as our house-made Italian sausage or pepperoni, then any vegetables, our homemade sauce, and finally, a sprinkle of parmesan cheese.” As a result of their thickness, these deep-dish pizzas require about 45 minutes to bake in cast iron skillets. “But,” Mark assures us, “the wait is well worth it, as our pizzas deliver an unparalleled combination of flavors, textures, and overall experience.”

Americana’s deep-dish pizzas come in various flavors, including traditional Italian sausage, supreme, cheese lovers, vegetarian, and chicken BBQ. Beyond pizza, the menu also features Philly Cheesesteaks, Hamburgers and Hot Dogs, BBQ Ribs, Wings, Nachos, Burritos and Tacos, and Fish & Chips.

Conveniently located just off the Malecon at Mina 178, Centro, Puerto Vallarta, The Americana offers both dine-in and delivery options through Rappi and Uber Eats, ensuring that their mouthwatering deep-dish pizzas and other delectable dishes are always within reach.