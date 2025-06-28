Massive Beach Cleanup to Combat Sargassum in Cancun

After a week of the Cancun’s tourism department denying sargassum existed and insisting media photos were fakes, over 600 public servants and volunteers joined the first simultaneous beach cleanup.

In a bold step toward environmental preservation and tourism sustainability, Cancun’s Municipal President Ana Paty Peralta led the city’s first simultaneous beach cleanup effort this week. Stretching across 12 kilometers of coastline from Playa Delfines to Playa Gaviota Azul, the event brought together more than 600 public servants from 14 municipal departments, as well as volunteers from local communities and civic organizations.

“This is a natural phenomenon we can’t control, but we can take daily action to respond to it,” Peralta said from Playa Delfines, where she officially launched the cleanup. “Addressing sargassum is a priority, and we must unite as citizens to protect our beaches—not just today, but every time we step onto the sand.”

The initiative forms part of the larger “Todos contra el Sargazo” (Everyone Against Sargassum) strategy headed by Governor Mara Lezama. As the seaweed continues to wash ashore in increasing quantities, this unified effort marks a significant move by the municipal government of Benito Juárez to preserve the natural beauty and economic value of Cancun’s beaches.

Community and Government Come Together

Under Peralta’s leadership, the beach cleanup demonstrated how governmental coordination and citizen involvement can converge for the greater good. Participants included representatives from tourism, public works, sanitation, ecology, and civil protection departments, all working in sync to collect sargassum along one of the region’s most iconic shorelines.

Volunteers from social organizations, schools, and local businesses also joined the effort, highlighting the city’s collective commitment to environmental stewardship. “In Benito Juárez, we are absolutely committed to keeping our beaches clean and ensuring this beautiful landscape isn’t damaged by something we know will return seasonally,” Peralta affirmed.

Turning Sargassum Into Solutions

As part of the event, Peralta also spotlighted a creative solution developed by five students from the Technological University of Cancun (UT). The students, enrolled in the Business Development program’s Marketing Area, created colored pencils using recycled paper and processed sargassum. Their innovative project reflects a growing trend in the region—turning the invasive seaweed into a resource rather than a problem.

“We need to start seeing sargassum not just as a nuisance, but as an opportunity,” said Peralta, applauding the students’ work. “Giving it value helps us tackle the issue from another angle.”

Responsible Cleanup Practices

The Mayor also took time to personally supervise the cleanup and demonstrate environmentally sensitive collection techniques. She emphasized that only surface-level sargassum should be removed and that tools like forks and crates should be used to avoid disrupting the fragile coastal dune system, which plays a crucial role in preventing erosion.

Collected seaweed was placed in neat rows away from the shoreline, a method designed to facilitate pickup by specialized machinery without damaging the surrounding environment.

A Call to Action

Peralta ended the event with a renewed call to the public to treat beach conservation as a shared responsibility. “Whether you live here or are just visiting, taking a few minutes to collect waste or avoid trampling the dunes makes a huge difference,” she said.

The event stands as a reminder that while sargassum remains a persistent challenge, coordinated efforts between government, citizens, and educational institutions can yield meaningful results—both in cleaning beaches and cultivating long-term environmental awareness.

