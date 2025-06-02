A weakening Dollar is helping to lift the Mexican Peso to highest levels of the year

/ Mexican Peso

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico – The Mexican peso strengthened to 19.1998 per dollar on Monday, driven by a weaker greenback after US tariff threats, along with domestic political uncertainty.

The peso climbed against the dollar in Monday trading, capitalizing on a softer greenback after US President Donald Trump renewed threats of higher tariffs and accused China of backtracking on a mineral trade deal.

By the close, the exchange rate stood at 19.1998 pesos per dollar—a gain of 19.59 cents, or 1.01 percent, compared with Friday’s 19.3957 figure, according to Banco de México (Banxico) data.

During the session, the dollar traded as high as 19.4348 pesos and dipped to 19.2015. Meanwhile, the ICE Dollar Index (DXY)—which tracks the US currency against six major rivals—fell 0.65 percent to 98.68 points.

On Friday, Trump warned he would double steel and aluminum tariffs to 50 percent, accusing China of failing to uphold a pact to reduce tariffs and trade barriers on critical minerals. That stance weighed on the greenback and bolstered other currencies, including the peso.

“Entering June, the peso is testing support around 19.20 as the dollar weakens,” said financial consultant Juan Carlos Cruz Tapia. “Several brokerage houses believe the dollar could slide to levels not seen since the early pandemic, possibly hitting 19 pesos.”

Domestically, markets also absorbed Mexico’s inaugural elections for judicial appointments—a process introduced by the previous government that has stirred uncertainty. Investors are now watching for the final vote tally.

Separately, Banxico’s latest survey of private-sector economists showed that year-end projections for the policy rate rose to 7.50 percent from a prior 7.75 percent expectation, implying total cuts of 100 basis points over the remainder of the year.

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The Mexican peso strengthened to 19.1998 per dollar on Monday, driven by a weaker greenback after US tariff threats . . .



Trending News on PVDN

  • Puerto-Vallarta-CrocodileCrocodile Roams Holi Beach in Puerto Vallarta With Tourists (Video) A medium-sized crocodile was filmed walking among tourists on Holi Beach in Puerto Vallarta, reigniting worries about human–wildlife interactions after recent feeding incidents at the Pitillal River mouth. Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco (May 30, 2025) — A medium-sized crocodile, measuring under three meters in length, was captured on video this Friday as it calmly walked among…
  • TROPICAL-STORM-ALVINTropical Storm Alvin has formed off the coast of Mexico, expected to bring rains to Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Tropical Storm Alvin formed several hundred miles south of southwestern Mexico early this morning, and it has already started to organize into a more coherent system. Satellite imagery shows that thunderstorm activity around the center has increased and become better defined. While the storm is expected to remain small and lose…
  • rainTropical Storm Alvin Poses No Risk to Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Tropical Storm Alvin, the first named cyclone of the 2025 Eastern Pacific hurricane season, will pass well offshore of Jalisco’s coastline, posing no direct threat to Puerto Vallarta, meteorologist Víctor Manuel Cornejo López assured residents today. Alvin’s center is tracking north-northwest away from the state, maintaining a safe distance from landfall…
  • isometricoMayto Astrological Park: Mexico’s First Zodiac-Themed Development Emerges in Puerto Vallarta A visionary effort is taking shape in Puerto Vallarta as Mayto astrological park becomes the country’s first development to fuse zodiac themes, spiritual architecture, and ecological sensitivity. Situated south of Puerto Vallarta in the quiet coastal community of Mayto, this initiative promises to redefine tourism and residential living in Jalisco. Driven by entrepreneur Leo Arturo…
  • americans-kidnapped-puerto-vallarta-dating-appsAmericans kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta after dating app meetings U.S. Consulate General Guadalajara confirms Americans kidnapped in Puerto Vallarta after dating app meetings. Travelers should exercise caution when meeting strangers and heed Level 3 travel advisory for Jalisco and Level 2 for Nayarit. Americans kidnapped Puerto Vallarta dating apps. U.S. Consulate General Guadalajara has confirmed multiple reports of U.S. citizens being kidnapped in the…
  • img-8147Alex Marín, Adult Film Producer Arrested in Puerto Vallarta on Human Trafficking Charges Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco — The Jalisco State Attorney General’s Office arrested Alejandro N., known as Alex Marín, a pornographic film producer, on charges of human trafficking and sexual exploitation of a minor under 16 years of age. Authorities executed the operation in Puerto Vallarta after gathering evidence that connected the suspect to illegal filming activities…
  • expats in mexicoDiscover why Mexico ranks as the 4th best retirement destination Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Discover why Mexico ranks as the 4th best retirement destination in 2025, offering affordability, quality healthcare, vibrant communities, and diverse lifestyle options. Learn about top expat hotspots and what makes Mexico stand out in the Global Retirement Index. A new report confirms what many expats already know: Mexico stands out as…
  • sat-alvinTropical Storm Alvin: Latest Update and Impacts on Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Tropical Storm Alvin formed early this morning from Tropical Depression One-E, the National Meteorological Service (SMN) reported. The storm center sits roughly 585 kilometers south-southwest of Punta San Telmo, Michoacán, and 1,080 kilometers south-southeast of Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur. Satellite data show Alvin packing sustained winds of 65 km/h…
  • turtle theftSuspect Arrested in Puerto Vallarta Turtle Trafficking Case Authorities arrested Juan “N” in Mexico City for the December 9, 2024 theft of 40 endangered casquito turtles—an important victory against Puerto Vallarta turtle trafficking. Federal agents arrested Juan “N” in Mexico City for his alleged role in the December 2024 theft of 40 casquito turtles (Kinosternon vogti) from Puerto Vallarta. The capture follows a…
  • pacific hurricane season 2025NOAA Eyes 40% Chance of New Pacific Storm Barbara Off Mexico Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - A low-pressure system is anticipated to develop off the Pacific coast of southern Mexico and Central America this week. If it organizes into a tropical storm, it will earn the name Barbara, marking the second named storm of the Pacific hurricane season 2025. Into Monday, June 2, 2025, forecasters at the…

Puerto Vallarta News is an English-language news website focused on news and events in Puerto Vallarta and topics of interest to expats throughout Mexico. We cover a wide range of topics, including local news, politics, tourism, real estate, weather, and entertainment.

Copyright © 2025 Puerto Vallarta News

Scroll to Top