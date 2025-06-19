Acapulco sees a wave of reservation cancelations for the weekend due to Hurricane Erick concerns

Acapulco’s tourism industry is on alert after hotels reported a wave of cancellations heading into the weekend amid growing concerns about an approaching weather system.

While local authorities have advised caution, hoteliers in the popular beach destination are urging calm and opting to handle safety measures independently, without triggering mass evacuations.

José Luis Smithers, president of the Acapulco Hotel and Tourism Association (AHETA), confirmed that many hotels have already seen reservations canceled for the coming days. Though he declined to give a specific percentage, he acknowledged that cancellations were significant and expected to increase.

“Each hotel is responsible for safety measures for both guests and employees,” Smithers said. “We have to wait and see what’s going to happen and be very discreet and cautious about how we communicate with tourists. We have to protect them, but above all, we must be cautious.”

His comments come as Guerrero Governor Evelyn Salgado Pineda recommended that everyone in the state remain indoors by 8:00 p.m. for safety, a move reflecting rising concerns over the storm’s trajectory. However, hotel managers in Acapulco have taken a more measured approach.

“There are no tourist evacuation instructions,” Smithers emphasized. “Each hotel is responsible for its own tourists. I think we’re overreacting, but we have to wait and see where this phenomenon will hit. Right now, each hotel has to protect tourists.”

Despite official guidance, Smithers said hotels cannot simply shut down operations. If guests are still on the premises, service must continue, even if it means housing hotel staff overnight.

“The hotels have to continue functioning,” he said. “Our workers will need to stay in the hotels to ensure guests are looked after. We can’t just close up.”

While AHETA has not issued a centralized plan for storm response, individual properties are activating internal safety protocols.

Jorge Laurel, director of the Suite Jazmín Hotel, said his property has already felt the financial impact, reporting that 30 percent of weekend reservations were canceled. Originally expecting 60 percent occupancy, the hotel has now lost about half of those bookings.

Laurel noted that his hotel is actively implementing preventative measures to safeguard remaining guests.

“We are encouraging them to follow Civil Protection guidelines, and we’ve secured the common areas where incidents could occur,” he said. “Guests are advised to remain sheltered in their rooms if conditions worsen.”

The call for calm from hotel executives appears to be a strategic move to avoid further damage to an already fragile tourism sector. The city of Acapulco has struggled to regain its footing in the tourism market after recent years of economic downturn, natural disasters, and security issues.

Many hotels remain wary of triggering alarm among travelers, particularly those who may still be en route or considering canceling upcoming vacations. The industry has grown increasingly dependent on weekend travelers from central Mexico, particularly during holiday and summer months.

Still, not all hoteliers are confident that a calm, wait-and-see approach is sufficient. Some have privately expressed concerns that inconsistent messaging from state officials and hotel managers may create confusion among tourists unsure whether to stay or go.

For now, the message from Acapulco’s hotel leadership is one of cautious preparedness rather than panic.

“There’s no need for alarm,” Smithers reiterated. “We must be vigilant, yes. But we must also avoid scaring away tourists unnecessarily.”