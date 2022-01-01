Actress Ariadne Díaz shocked as she watched a crocodile in Puerto Vallarta devoured her dog

The actress Ariadne Díaz is devastated after a crocodile devoured her dog Tacha when she was returning to her home in Puerto Vallarta after spending time on the beach with Tacha.

“A crocodile caught her and in a second Tacha was gone,” said the actress through her social networks.

Ariadne Díaz published photographs of her dog and wrote a moving farewell message, noting that she watched with great helplessness as she lost her faithful companion. He also explained that it is common for there to be crocodiles in the area where she lives, which approach the houses to look for food.

“I never imagined that yesterday would be her last day in this world, that that story would be her last video, that I didn’t have time to hug her and tell her how much I love her and how much I would miss her. I love you Tacha, I loved you from the first moment I saw you and I love you even after you left,” she said.

Finally, the actress asked citizens to be extremely careful with crocodiles, as they can claim the life of a living being in any carelessness.

“I ask you to be extremely careful throughout Puerto Vallarta, I have found crocodiles outside my house, on the beach, and even in the sea. My heart is broken. It was an instant, a second ”, she concluded.

