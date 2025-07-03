Aguascalientes Under Federal Review to Preserve Its Four Magical Towns

Aguascalientes is undergoing a federal evaluation to maintain the Pueblo Mágico status of its four designated towns. Officials highlight tourism challenges and new initiatives.

The four Magical Towns of Aguascalientes are now undergoing a federal review process to determine whether they will retain their Pueblo Mágico designation, according to State Tourism Secretary Mauricio González López. The reclassification comes as part of a nationwide effort to ensure all towns under the program meet a set of standards related to infrastructure, tourism services, cleanliness, and visitor experience.

“We have to promote these points of interest in Aguascalientes, which are our Magical Towns, and there are four of them,” González López said. “In fact, we just had a meeting with federal authorities because this year and next, we’re entering a process to reclassify our Magical Towns as Pueblos Mágicos.”

The towns currently recognized with the Pueblo Mágico label make up 40 percent of the state’s municipalities. The designation is a valuable tourism tool for attracting both national and international visitors, offering a stamp of cultural, historical, or natural significance.

“The first commitment is that the four we have continue to be Magical Towns. We cannot hand over the government to the governor with one less Magical Town,” González López emphasized.

Evaluation Criteria and Challenges

The reclassification process, carried out by the federal Ministry of Tourism, includes an evaluation of each town’s infrastructure, cleanliness, signage, service quality, urban development, and availability of tourism products.

“This is done because there are towns where nothing is really done to maintain tourism,” González López admitted. “Tourists arrive, and the truth is, there’s nothing.”

Despite that candid observation, he assured that none of Aguascalientes’ current Magical Towns are at risk of losing their status. “Our Magical Towns are very clean, have good infrastructure, and are well-painted,” he said. “We just need to add certain tourist products, certain tours, hotels, and restaurants.”

One area of concern is the limited dining infrastructure in some towns. “We are missing restaurants in Real de Asientos and Pabellón de Hidalgo,” González López noted. To address these gaps, the state is developing integrated tourism routes that connect multiple attractions.

Plans for Themed Tourism Routes

Among the new proposals is a multi-destination experience that links Real de Asientos with Tepezalá’s observatory and concludes with a gourmet meal at a local vineyard. “That’s a tour that connects several points of interest in Aguascalientes,” González López said, highlighting the state’s efforts to enhance the overall visitor experience through themed itineraries.

He also pointed out that Aguascalientes has a unique logistical advantage. “We have vineyards, towns, and tourist activities all within 45 minutes. You can plan a complete one-day itinerary.”

Proximity to Major Urban Markets

Another key asset for the state’s tourism strategy is its proximity to major population centers. “We have around 23 million people living within a 300-kilometer radius,” González López said. “We have to take advantage of that so that all these people see coming here as an option, even if it’s just for the Magical Towns or our vineyards.”

No New Additions—For Now

While the possibility of adding new towns to the Pueblo Mágico list often excites local communities, González López made it clear that no new entries will be considered at this time.

“The federal government has temporarily closed the entry of new Magical Towns while it completes the evaluation of existing ones,” he said.

With the federal review underway, the state government is focusing its efforts on preserving the current designations and improving tourism offerings in each town. The outcome of this reclassification could significantly impact Aguascalientes’ future tourism development, especially in smaller communities relying on the Pueblo Mágico status to boost local economies.

The four Pueblos Mágicos (Magical Towns) of Aguascalientes are:

Real de Asientos – The first town in the state to receive the designation in 2006. Known for its colonial-era tunnels, the Túnel del Ex‑Convento del Señor del Tepozán, the Cristo articulated with human skull and bones, and the Museo del Minero. Calvillo – Gained Pueblo Mágico status in 2012. Famous for its guava harvest, “Ruta de la Guayaba,” picturesque Sierra del Laurel range, and well-preserved neocolonial architecture in the town center. San José de Gracia – Recognized in 2015. Celebrated for its Cristo Roto monument, traditional handicrafts market, and access to natural attractions like Boca de Túnel Canyon. Pabellón de Hidalgo – The newest addition, designated in June 2023. Features include the historic Museum of the Insurgency (in the former Hacienda de San Blas), the Parroquia de San Blas, and links to independence-era events.