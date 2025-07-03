Aguascalientes Requests Federal Deployment of 250 National Guard Members Amid Regional Conflict

Amid rising violence in nearby states like Zacatecas, Aguascalientes is requesting 250 National Guard members to reinforce public safety.

As violence continues to escalate in neighboring states such as Zacatecas, the government of Aguascalientes is seeking additional federal support to maintain peace and order. Secretary of Government Antonio Arámbula López announced that the state has formally requested the deployment of 250 National Guard members from the Federal Government.

“This is being requested; we hope the Federation accepts and sends us more personnel,” said Arámbula López. While he acknowledged that demand for National Guard forces is high nationwide, he expressed confidence that Aguascalientes will receive at least 50 percent of the 500 personnel deployed during the most recent San Marcos National Fair.

“We hope at least half of these additional personnel will arrive to cover the gaps in the fair season,” he added.

Currently, Aguascalientes has two National Guard bases operating within its territory. Arámbula López emphasized that this infrastructure has enabled effective collaboration between state authorities and federal forces, contributing to the preservation of peace in the region.

“Our coordination with the Federation has delivered positive results for the public,” he said, highlighting that these joint efforts are vital in continuing to ensure safety in Aguascalientes.

The secretary also addressed ongoing discussions in the Senate regarding proposed reforms to redefine the National Guard’s functions. He stressed the importance of a careful review of any legislative changes: “We must analyze the initiative and review the powers.” Arámbula López indicated that, should the reform pass, the State Congress would need to evaluate it for potential adaptation at the local level.

In response to recent incidents of violence, including the burning of several vehicles in a lot south of the city, Arámbula López confirmed that the case is being investigated by the State Attorney General’s Office. “They are the ones who can give the most accurate opinion,” he stated, refraining from further comment while the investigation is underway.

On a separate note, Arámbula López responded to growing speculation that he could become a candidate for the governorship of Aguascalientes. “All of us in politics would like to advance and work for the state,” he acknowledged, thanking those who have mentioned him as a potential contender.

He went on to praise the performance of the National Action Party (PAN), to which he belongs, saying the party has consistently shown strong governance both at the state and municipal levels.

“State and municipal governments have demonstrated that the PAN has experience and produces good results,” he said. “I believe it has the right to request the opportunity to reaffirm the people’s trust.”

As Aguascalientes continues to navigate rising regional tensions, the state’s leaders are calling for proactive measures and greater federal collaboration to prevent spillover violence and preserve its reputation as one of the safest states in Mexico.