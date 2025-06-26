Armed Robbery Outside Santander Bank in Puerto Vallarta

Another armed robbery outside Santander on Francisco Villa in Puerto Vallarta has raised alarm after thieves threatened a woman and fled with a large sum of cash.

For at least the third time in recent months, an armed robbery has occurred outside a Santander bank branch in Puerto Vallarta, highlighting ongoing public safety concerns surrounding large cash withdrawals.

The latest incident took place outside the Santander location on Francisco Villa Avenue, a high-traffic corridor in the city that has seen repeated violent thefts targeting account holders. According to early reports, a woman was approached by at least two individuals shortly after conducting a bank transaction. One of the assailants reportedly brandished a firearm and threatened the woman before robbing her of a substantial amount of money. The exact figure has not yet been confirmed by authorities.

Witnesses stated the assailants fled the scene on a motorcycle, a tactic commonly used in similar cases to facilitate a quick escape. Municipal police launched an operation in the immediate aftermath, but the suspects managed to evade capture.

This modus operandi—waiting for bank customers to exit with cash and then striking with speed and force—has become increasingly common, especially outside bank branches like this one, which has previously been linked to other high-value robberies. Local residents and business owners are expressing frustration at the lack of effective deterrents and question the security protocols both inside and outside banking institutions.

Puerto Vallarta police have not released details about the suspects or confirmed if surveillance footage is being reviewed. The absence of immediate arrests has drawn criticism on social media, where locals have raised questions about police preparedness and bank responsibilities to ensure customer safety.

The Municipal Public Security Department said they are actively investigating and increasing patrols in known high-risk zones, especially near financial institutions. However, with a growing number of incidents following a similar pattern, residents fear the crime trend may be accelerating.

Banking experts and local officials urge customers to consider safer options for handling large withdrawals, such as electronic transfers or requesting private security when withdrawing large sums. While these may not be realistic options for everyone, especially in a tourist city where many residents and business owners operate in cash-heavy industries, the repeated nature of these robberies suggests more preventive action is needed.

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to contact local authorities or the anonymous crime reporting hotline.

As of now, the identity of the suspects remains unknown, and the exact amount stolen in this latest assault has not been made public.