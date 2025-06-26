Armed Robbery Outside Santander Bank in Puerto Vallarta

/ By

Puerto Vallarta News

Another armed robbery outside Santander on Francisco Villa in Puerto Vallarta has raised alarm after thieves threatened a woman and fled with a large sum of cash.

For at least the third time in recent months, an armed robbery has occurred outside a Santander bank branch in Puerto Vallarta, highlighting ongoing public safety concerns surrounding large cash withdrawals.

The latest incident took place outside the Santander location on Francisco Villa Avenue, a high-traffic corridor in the city that has seen repeated violent thefts targeting account holders. According to early reports, a woman was approached by at least two individuals shortly after conducting a bank transaction. One of the assailants reportedly brandished a firearm and threatened the woman before robbing her of a substantial amount of money. The exact figure has not yet been confirmed by authorities.

Witnesses stated the assailants fled the scene on a motorcycle, a tactic commonly used in similar cases to facilitate a quick escape. Municipal police launched an operation in the immediate aftermath, but the suspects managed to evade capture.

This modus operandi—waiting for bank customers to exit with cash and then striking with speed and force—has become increasingly common, especially outside bank branches like this one, which has previously been linked to other high-value robberies. Local residents and business owners are expressing frustration at the lack of effective deterrents and question the security protocols both inside and outside banking institutions.

Puerto Vallarta police have not released details about the suspects or confirmed if surveillance footage is being reviewed. The absence of immediate arrests has drawn criticism on social media, where locals have raised questions about police preparedness and bank responsibilities to ensure customer safety.

The Municipal Public Security Department said they are actively investigating and increasing patrols in known high-risk zones, especially near financial institutions. However, with a growing number of incidents following a similar pattern, residents fear the crime trend may be accelerating.

Banking experts and local officials urge customers to consider safer options for handling large withdrawals, such as electronic transfers or requesting private security when withdrawing large sums. While these may not be realistic options for everyone, especially in a tourist city where many residents and business owners operate in cash-heavy industries, the repeated nature of these robberies suggests more preventive action is needed.

Anyone with information about the robbery is urged to contact local authorities or the anonymous crime reporting hotline.

As of now, the identity of the suspects remains unknown, and the exact amount stolen in this latest assault has not been made public.

Another armed robbery outside Santander on Francisco Villa in Puerto Vallarta has raised alarm after thieves threatened a woman and fled with . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • cancun-hotels-sargassum-cleanup-failuresCancún government demands answers from hotels on sargassum cleanup failures Mayor Ana Paty Peralta will meet with hotel leaders in Cancún to address failures in sargassum cleanup efforts, amid growing environmental and public health concerns. The municipal government of Benito Juárez is taking a firmer stance on the growing sargassum problem in Cancún, calling on the hotel industry to explain its inadequate handling of seaweed…
  • cancun-beaches-50-tons-sargassum-cleanupCancún beach overwhelmed by over 50 tons of sargassum in 24 hours Over 50 tons of sargassum were removed from Cancún’s Chac Mool Beach in just 24 hours, as authorities ramp up cleaning efforts across three key public beaches. Cancún’s white-sand beaches are under pressure once again as an unusually large volume of sargassum has washed ashore in the last 24 hours, disrupting tourism and triggering a…
  • Body with signs of crocodile attack found in Ameca River, a leg was found last monthBeaches Closed in Nuevo Vallarta and Lo de Marcos After Crocodile Sighting Authorities temporarily close beaches in Nuevo Vallarta and Lo de Marcos after a crocodile was spotted in shallow waters. Tourists are urged to follow lifeguard guidance. Beaches in Nuevo Vallarta and Lo de Marcos were temporarily closed to the public on Friday, June 20, after a crocodile was spotted swimming close to shore, prompting swift…
  • cancun-hotels-sargassum-cleanup-failuresCancun Weekly Sargassum Outlook (June 24–30, 2025) Sargassum levels across the Caribbean continue to rise as the 2025 season peaks. Tourists heading to Cancún or Isla Mujeres this week should be prepared for varying beach conditions. Here’s what to expect. ðŸ“¡ Offshore Conditions Satellite data from the University of South Florida reports the Great Atlantic Sargassum Belt has reached record levels this…
  • baja-california-sur-violence-2025Violent Weekend in Baja California Sur Leaves 10 Dead and Sparks Public Fear Baja California Sur faced one of its deadliest weekends in 2025, with 10 people killed during violent clashes in La Paz, Comondú, and Loreto, including innocent victims. Baja California Sur endured one of the bloodiest weekends of 2025, as a wave of violence swept through the municipalities of La Paz, Comondú, and Loreto. In under…
  • sargassum-free-beaches-quintana-roo-summer-2025Sargassum-Free Beaches in Quintana Roo for Summer 2025, including beaches in Cancún Travelers looking for sargassum-free beaches in Quintana Roo this summer can still find clear waters in Isla Mujeres and parts of Cancún, according to updated reports. As the summer travel season ramps up, much of the Caribbean coast is once again dealing with sargassum, the brown seaweed that washes ashore in thick mats and affects…
  • Cancún Steps Up Strategy as 40 Tonnes of Sargassum Removed in One DayCancún sargassum removal hits 40 tonnes in one day as beach cleanup expands Cancún steps up sargassum removal efforts with 40 tonnes cleared from beaches in a single day, signaling a more aggressive approach to protect tourism. City officials in Cancún ramped up their beach cleaning efforts this week, clearing 40 tonnes of sargassum from Playa Chac Mool in just one day, one of the largest single-day removals…
  • mexico-city-land-subsidence-warningMexico City Sinking at Alarming Rate, UNAM Warns of Forced Displacement Within a Decade Geologists from UNAM warn that Mexico City's ground is sinking up to 40 cm per year, threatening uninhabitable zones and mass displacement within a decade. A stark warning from geologists at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) has thrown Mexico City into a state of concern: if current trends continue, parts of the capital…
  • us-sanctions-cibanco-intercam-vector-opioid-launderingUS accuses CIBanco, Intercam, and Vector banks as primary money laundering sources for cartels in Mexico The US Treasury has labeled CIBanco, Intercam, and Vector as primary money laundering concerns linked to opioid trafficking, imposing strict new sanctions under the FEND Off Fentanyl Act. In an unprecedented move under the FEND Off Fentanyl Act, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) announced Wednesday that three major Mexico-based…
  • six-suspects-arrested-cabo-san-lucas-quezada-killingSix suspects arrested in deadly Cabo San Lucas shootout that killed Baja California Sur commander Six suspects were captured after a violent clash in Cabo San Lucas linked to the killing of Commander Mario Quezada. Authorities seized firearms, vehicles, and detained suspects from several states. Six individuals were arrested in connection with a violent confrontation in Cabo San Lucas that left ten people dead, including Mario Quezada, the head of…
Scroll to Top