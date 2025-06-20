Authorities seize 300 kilos of meth in Baja California drug bust

/ By

Tijuana

Mexican security forces seized over 300 kilograms of methamphetamine in Tijuana, Baja California, and arrested a cartel figure linked to local violence.

Security forces in Mexico made a major drug bust this week, seizing more than 300 kilos of methamphetamine during coordinated raids in Tijuana, Baja California. Authorities also arrested a man identified as a regional cartel figure linked to a wave of violence in the city.

The arrest and drug seizure were the result of two separate operations carried out by federal and local agencies, including the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), the Secretariat of the Navy (Semar), the National Guard, the Federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR), and the Baja California State Attorney General’s Office.

Authorities say the primary suspect, Marco Antonio “N,” also known as “Chepe,” was leading a criminal cell involved in drug trafficking and violent crime in the region. He was taken into custody during a raid on a home in the Villa del Prado neighborhood.

Weapons, drugs, and a suspect arrested in Villa del Prado

According to the official report, the first operation occurred in Privada Lobelia in Villa del Prado. Authorities executed a search warrant at a residence where they found a cache of narcotics and firearms. Inside, they seized three firearms, two magazines, a large number of rounds, two kilos of cocaine, and two kilos of methamphetamine. They also confiscated a vehicle and arrested two individuals — Marco Antonio “N” and a woman who was with him at the time.

Security officials described “Chepe” as a key operative in a local criminal structure and said he was a “generator of violence,” involved in orchestrating and ordering homicides in the area. His arrest is seen as a significant blow to the group’s leadership.

Separate incident leads to seizure of 322 kilos of meth

In a separate but related action, members of the Baja California State Attorney General’s Office were conducting patrols in the El Refugio neighborhood when they noticed a black pickup truck behaving suspiciously. When the officers approached, the driver fled and led them on a brief chase that ended in the parking lot of a shopping plaza.

After securing the vehicle, officers searched the truck and found 129 plastic containers packed with crystal meth. The total weight of the drug was approximately 322 kilograms. Authorities said the substance appeared to be processed and ready for distribution.

The driver was arrested and is being investigated for ties to the same criminal cell that was targeted in Villa del Prado.

Joint strategy producing results in Baja California

The seizures and arrests come amid an ongoing joint security strategy in Baja California that includes federal and state forces. Authorities said the operations reflect the success of a coordinated approach to dismantle local drug trafficking organizations and reduce violence.

Baja California, particularly Tijuana, has become a hotspot for meth production and trafficking in recent years. The region’s location near the U.S. border makes it a strategic zone for criminal groups. Much of the meth seized in the area is destined for the United States, where its street value is significantly higher.

The government did not specify which criminal organization the arrested individuals belong to, but Tijuana is known to be a contested territory between factions of the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). Both groups are involved in synthetic drug manufacturing and cross-border smuggling.

Impact and ongoing investigations

Authorities estimate the value of the seized meth to be in the millions of dollars. The street-level quantity and packaging of the drugs suggest that the operation dismantled a local hub for distribution, possibly disrupting the cartel’s supply chain.

The weapons and other materials found in the home are being analyzed for connections to past violent incidents. Authorities are also reviewing surveillance footage and communications linked to both scenes in order to locate additional suspects.

The suspects arrested remain in federal custody while charges are prepared. The FGR is expected to file formal accusations for drug trafficking, organized crime, and illegal possession of firearms in the coming days.

Continued presence of organized crime

While the recent operations have yielded significant results, officials acknowledge that criminal groups continue to operate across Baja California. The state remains one of Mexico’s most violent, with homicide rates among the highest in the country.

Local leaders have urged residents to report suspicious activity and have pledged to maintain a strong security presence in areas like Villa del Prado and El Refugio. The government has not disclosed whether more raids are planned but confirmed that the joint operations will continue.

The arrest of a regional cartel figure and the removal of over 300 kilos of meth from circulation mark a rare win for Mexican authorities in their ongoing fight against organized crime.

Spanish version

Mexican security forces seized over 300 kilograms of methamphetamine in Tijuana, Baja California, and arrested a cartel figure linked to local violence . . .

Follow Us On Google News | Get Our Newsletter



Trending News on PVDN

  • sargassum-slams-cancun-playa-restaurantsSargassum Crisis in Cancún and Playa del Carmen Forces Restaurants and Beach Clubs to Cut Staff Businesses in Cancún and Playa del Carmen report steep losses due to sargassum, with restaurants losing diners and beach clubs sending staff on unpaid leave. Restaurants and beach clubs along the shores of Puerto Juárez in Cancún and Playa del Carmen are grappling with a sharp downturn in business due to a relentless invasion of…
  • tropical-storm-erick-warnings-mexico-coastHurricane Erick will bring heavy rains to Puerto Vallarta Hurricane Erick Puerto Vallarta will bring heavy rains to Puerto Vallarta by Friday but poses no risk to the northern coast of Jalisco. Meteorologist Víctor Manuel Cornejo López, of the Civil Protection scientific committee for the Bay, reports that Hurricane Erick will deliver significant rainfall to Puerto Vallarta without threatening the region’s safety. According to…
  • huracan-erick-2025-mexico-peligroHurricane Erick Becomes Eastern Pacific’s Strongest Cyclone of 2025, Eyes Mexico’s Southwest Coast Hurricane Erick rapidly intensified off Mexico’s Pacific coast, becoming the second hurricane of the 2025 season and threatening southwestern Mexico with dangerous wind, rain, and storm surge. This story is available in Spanish: El huracán Erick se fortalece rápidamente y amenaza la costa suroeste de México The 2025 eastern Pacific hurricane season continues to surge…
  • hurricane erick damagePuerto Escondido and Pinotepa Nacional suffer severe damage from Hurricane Erick (VIDEO) Hurricane Erick caused widespread destruction in Oaxaca's coastal towns, including Puerto Escondido and Pinotepa Nacional, with downed power lines, flooding, and road closures. Oaxaca’s southern coast is reeling after Hurricane Erick made landfall early Thursday morning, slamming into Santiago Pinotepa Nacional at 5:30 a.m. with maximum sustained winds of 205 kilometers per hour. Although the…
  • puerto-vallarta-flooding-landslide-hurricane-erickHeavy rains flood Puerto Vallarta streets and trigger landslide in tunnel Flooding from remnants of Hurricane Erick paralyzed key roads in Puerto Vallarta and caused a landslide in the Luis Donaldo Colosio tunnel, Civil Protection continues damage assessment. The city of Puerto Vallarta was overwhelmed Thursday night by heavy rainfall that caused major flooding, stranded vehicles, and triggered a landslide in the Luis Donaldo Colosio bypass…
  • Arrivals at Puerto Vallarta airport increases nearly 50 in JanuaryAirlines warn of possible flight delays and cancellations in Puerto Vallarta Airlines warn of possible flight delays and cancellations in Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara, Mexico City, and more due to Hurricane Erick. Flexible travel policies are now in place. Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco — Travelers passing through Puerto Vallarta International Airport and other major airports across Mexico may experience delays or cancellations due to the ongoing effects of…
  • Know your consumer rights in Mexico Is it legal for restaurants to include the tipPuerto Vallarta restaurants face 33 percent staff shortage Restaurants in Puerto Vallarta face a 33% staffing shortfall as they prepare for a busy summer holiday season, aiming to boost sales by up to 60% despite ongoing labor challenges. As Puerto Vallarta prepares to welcome a surge of summer tourists, the city’s restaurant sector is grappling with a serious staffing problem—operating with roughly one-third…
  • tropical-storm-erick-hurricane-watch-southern-mexicoTropical Storm Erick Strengthening as Hurricane Watch Issued for Southern Mexico Tropical Storm Erick is forecast to become a hurricane before making landfall in southern Mexico. A Hurricane Watch is now in effect from Bahias de Huatulco to Punta Maldonado. Tropical Storm Erick continues to gather strength off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast and is forecast to become a hurricane by Wednesday, according to the latest advisory…
  • puerto-vallarta-flooding-first-storm-2025Puerto Vallarta hit by flooding, fallen trees, and damaged roads after first storm of the season Heavy rain and a nighttime storm caused widespread flooding, road closures, and downed trees in Puerto Vallarta. Several key roads remain impassable. PUERTO VALLARTA — The first major storm of the rainy season swept through Puerto Vallarta overnight, leaving behind extensive damage across the city, including widespread flooding, blocked roads, and fallen trees. By morning,…
  • american-woman-drowns-santa-maria-los-cabosAmerican Woman Drowns at Closed Beach in Los Cabos Despite Black Flag Warning A 57-year-old American woman drowned at Santa María Beach in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, on June 17, despite black flag warnings indicating the beach was closed due to dangerous conditions. Los Cabos, Baja California Sur – Tragedy struck the beaches of Los Cabos on the afternoon of June 17, when a 57-year-old American woman…
Scroll to Top