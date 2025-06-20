Authorities seize 300 kilos of meth in Baja California drug bust

Mexican security forces seized over 300 kilograms of methamphetamine in Tijuana, Baja California, and arrested a cartel figure linked to local violence.

Security forces in Mexico made a major drug bust this week, seizing more than 300 kilos of methamphetamine during coordinated raids in Tijuana, Baja California. Authorities also arrested a man identified as a regional cartel figure linked to a wave of violence in the city.

The arrest and drug seizure were the result of two separate operations carried out by federal and local agencies, including the Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena), the Secretariat of the Navy (Semar), the National Guard, the Federal Attorney General’s Office (FGR), and the Baja California State Attorney General’s Office.

Authorities say the primary suspect, Marco Antonio “N,” also known as “Chepe,” was leading a criminal cell involved in drug trafficking and violent crime in the region. He was taken into custody during a raid on a home in the Villa del Prado neighborhood.

Weapons, drugs, and a suspect arrested in Villa del Prado

According to the official report, the first operation occurred in Privada Lobelia in Villa del Prado. Authorities executed a search warrant at a residence where they found a cache of narcotics and firearms. Inside, they seized three firearms, two magazines, a large number of rounds, two kilos of cocaine, and two kilos of methamphetamine. They also confiscated a vehicle and arrested two individuals — Marco Antonio “N” and a woman who was with him at the time.

Security officials described “Chepe” as a key operative in a local criminal structure and said he was a “generator of violence,” involved in orchestrating and ordering homicides in the area. His arrest is seen as a significant blow to the group’s leadership.

Separate incident leads to seizure of 322 kilos of meth

In a separate but related action, members of the Baja California State Attorney General’s Office were conducting patrols in the El Refugio neighborhood when they noticed a black pickup truck behaving suspiciously. When the officers approached, the driver fled and led them on a brief chase that ended in the parking lot of a shopping plaza.

After securing the vehicle, officers searched the truck and found 129 plastic containers packed with crystal meth. The total weight of the drug was approximately 322 kilograms. Authorities said the substance appeared to be processed and ready for distribution.

The driver was arrested and is being investigated for ties to the same criminal cell that was targeted in Villa del Prado.

Joint strategy producing results in Baja California

The seizures and arrests come amid an ongoing joint security strategy in Baja California that includes federal and state forces. Authorities said the operations reflect the success of a coordinated approach to dismantle local drug trafficking organizations and reduce violence.

Baja California, particularly Tijuana, has become a hotspot for meth production and trafficking in recent years. The region’s location near the U.S. border makes it a strategic zone for criminal groups. Much of the meth seized in the area is destined for the United States, where its street value is significantly higher.

The government did not specify which criminal organization the arrested individuals belong to, but Tijuana is known to be a contested territory between factions of the Sinaloa Cartel and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG). Both groups are involved in synthetic drug manufacturing and cross-border smuggling.

Impact and ongoing investigations

Authorities estimate the value of the seized meth to be in the millions of dollars. The street-level quantity and packaging of the drugs suggest that the operation dismantled a local hub for distribution, possibly disrupting the cartel’s supply chain.

The weapons and other materials found in the home are being analyzed for connections to past violent incidents. Authorities are also reviewing surveillance footage and communications linked to both scenes in order to locate additional suspects.

The suspects arrested remain in federal custody while charges are prepared. The FGR is expected to file formal accusations for drug trafficking, organized crime, and illegal possession of firearms in the coming days.

Continued presence of organized crime

While the recent operations have yielded significant results, officials acknowledge that criminal groups continue to operate across Baja California. The state remains one of Mexico’s most violent, with homicide rates among the highest in the country.

Local leaders have urged residents to report suspicious activity and have pledged to maintain a strong security presence in areas like Villa del Prado and El Refugio. The government has not disclosed whether more raids are planned but confirmed that the joint operations will continue.

The arrest of a regional cartel figure and the removal of over 300 kilos of meth from circulation mark a rare win for Mexican authorities in their ongoing fight against organized crime.

