Bahía de Banderas bans alcohol on beaches after 8 PM to prevent accidents

Alcohol is now prohibited on Bahía de Banderas beaches after 8 PM to reduce risks like intoxicated swimming and crocodile encounters, authorities confirm.

In a move aimed at improving public safety and reducing nighttime risks in tourist areas, the Director of Citizen Security in Bahía de Banderas, Briana Guzmán, announced that the consumption of alcoholic beverages on the municipality’s beaches is strictly prohibited after 8:00 p.m.

While beach access remains open to the public, Guzmán emphasized that this restriction is not intended to limit freedom of movement but to deter dangerous behavior commonly observed after dark. Authorities are not issuing automatic fines or formal citations for being on the beach at night. However, individuals found drinking alcohol past the 8:00 p.m. cutoff are being asked to stop or vacate the area as a preventative measure.

“There is no sanction from the Civic Courts for remaining on the beach, but the risks associated with nighttime beach activity are serious,” Guzmán said. “Reduced visibility makes emergency response more complicated, and unfortunately, some people enter the sea while intoxicated. That can lead to tragic outcomes.”

The directive comes amid growing concerns over beach safety in the region, especially in the popular tourist zones of Sayulita and Cameron Beach in Bucerías, where officials have noted the most resistance to the new rule. Surveillance has been stepped up in those areas, with patrols operating from Lo de Marcos to Fibba Beach to monitor compliance.

Among the behaviors prohibited by municipal regulation are the consumption of alcoholic beverages, use of glass containers, lighting bonfires, and entering the water under the influence of alcohol or drugs. While enforcement currently stops short of issuing formal penalties, security officials are asking for public cooperation to help reduce the risk of injury or death.

One lesser-known but serious danger is the presence of crocodiles along the coastline at night. The animals are difficult to detect in the dark, and officials warn that intoxicated swimmers are especially vulnerable.

“Protecting both visitors and locals is our top priority,” Guzmán said. “Our beaches are for everyone, but they must be used responsibly—especially at night.”

The municipality will continue to rely on public awareness and voluntary compliance to uphold the new restrictions. Officials are considering signage and additional communication strategies to help inform tourists and residents alike.

Security patrols are expected to remain in place throughout the summer, especially during peak vacation periods, as authorities monitor the impact of the new rule.